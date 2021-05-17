Former Edgewood police officer to serve 18 months on home detention

Traci Miller, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·2 min read

May 17—ANDERSON — A former Edgewood police officer has been ordered to serve 18 months on in-home detention for violating terms of his probation.

James D. Foutch, 48, admitted in Madison Circuit Court 4 that he spoke with his wife and violated a no-contact order after he was charged with Level 6 felony domestic battery committed in the presence of a child.

On Monday, Madison Circuit Court 4 Judge David A. Happe said Foutch's behavior was "troubling" coming from someone who once took an oath to uphold the law.

Happe said Foutch was willing to violate the protective order and used coded and deception language to hide his conversations from law enforcement monitoring his phone calls at the Madison County Jail. Foutch and his wife were talking to each other to make sure their stories matched on the domestic battery charges.

Foutch served 3 1/2 years of an 11-year sentence after pleading guilty to felony counts of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness inflicting serious bodily injuries in 2015.

On April 6, 2014, Foutch, then 41, was off duty and driving a Yukon SUV about 92 mph when he crashed into the rear of a car carrying Jesse Sperry and his pregnant wife, Rebecca Sperry, on Indiana 32.

Jesse Sperry died in the accident and his wife gave birth to a daughter, Autumn, later that day.

Foutch was placed on work release in October 2018 and he told Happe on Monday that he is the primary source of income for his family.

On April 4, Foutch's wife called dispatch stating her husband had grabbed a 1-year-old child from her and pushed her against a changing table, causing pain.

She said Foutch has a gun and alleged he had been using methamphetamine all weekend. On Monday, Foutch's wife recanted her story and witnesses testified that Foutch's wife lies when she gets upset.

Foutch's wife, who remained in the courtroom after testifying at the hearing on probation violations, fell to her knees sobbing uncontrollably when Happe ordered Foutch to serve in-home detention.

Happe also said he would not drop the no-contact order between the couple at this time or modify the order so they could have contact in public places. Happe did say that Foutch could have contact with his children.

After Happe left the courtroom, Foutch mouthed the words "I love you," to his wife who returned the endearment.

Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida COVID update for Monday: 1,976 cases added, lowest in more than a month

    Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 1,976 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the lowest count recorded since last month. The state also announced 59 new deaths. Of those who died, 58 were residents.

  • Esports MVP Sinatraa suspended from from professional play for 6 months following sexual abuse allegations

    Jay Won, known online as Sinatraa, was accused by ex-girlfriend Cleo Hernandez of sexual abuse in a Google doc.

  • Missouri voucher bill will hurt public education. Does that help low-income kids?

    Politicians can call them scholarships, but they’re a school voucher system.

  • Talk with an artist from beyond the grave at this interactive exhibit

    AI museum exhibits? Yes please!

  • U.S. Vice President Harris to headline Democratic Asian American summit

    Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Asian American to hold the No. 2 position in the White House, will headline a virtual summit hosted this week by the leading Asian American Democratic political action committee, organizers told Reuters. Harris' attendance at the AAPI Victory Fund's first-ever "Unity Summit," which will be announced on Monday, bolsters the group's effort to harness an unprecedented surge of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) voters in the 2020 presidential election. In addition to the vice president, former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will speak at Wednesday's event, which is co-hosted by the AAPI Victory Alliance, a nonprofit arm of the fund.

  • Missing Texas tiger transported to animal sanctuary

    A tiger that frightened residents after it was last seen briefly wandering around a Houston neighborhood was transported to a wildlife sanctuary on Sunday after police found the animal a day earlier following a nearly week-long search. The 9-month-old male named India is now being cared for at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, an animal sanctuary in Murchison, Texas, located southeast of Dallas, said Noelle Almrud, the sanctuary's senior director. “Black Beauty Ranch will provide safe sanctuary for him and give him a proper diet, enrichment, an expansive naturally wooded habitat where he can safely roam and will provide everything else he needs to be the healthy wild tiger he deserves to be," she said.

  • Kansas City police investigate suspicious death after finding body Monday morning

    “The death does not appear to be natural,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

  • Could the two players who collided to begin the last playoffs be the Canes’ key this year?

    Brady Skjei and Jesper Fast, both now with a full season in Carolina, could be the playoff X factor for the Hurricanes.

  • ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Renewed for 5 Years

    “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has been renewed for five years — a longer term commitment from NBC to the host than the network had previously disclosed. Susan Rovner, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman, confirmed the renewal during NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation Monday. Rovner noted it matter-of-factly her opening conversation with “Today” anchor Hoda Kotb. […]

  • Bakery put burglary suspect’s face on cookies — and now Wisconsin cops have an arrest

    A bakery did what it does best when the business was burglarized. Now there’s been an arrest.

  • Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

    An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17)

  • Jean Smart says she was born to play 'Hacks' role

    Jean Smart says she knew she was born to play a comedian fighting for relevance in HBO Max's "Hacks" the second she read the script. (May 17)

  • Who shot the 6-year-old Tik Tok Princess at a birthday party? Family asks for help

    All they have left are memories and a picture of little Chassidy Saunders. On bent knee, she smiles, a big colorful bow in her hair. Wearing a pretty pastel rainbow-colored dress, she flashes a victory sign with two fingers on her right hand.

  • ‘Covid casino’ case collapses as police in Canada accused of stealing watches

    Owner of mansion allegedly used for illegal gambling during pandemic won’t face charges after police accused of theft and planting evidence York region police in Ontario said they were carrying out a ‘thorough investigation’ of the allegations. Photograph: Canadian Press/REX/Shutterstock A police investigation into an alleged underground casino operating out of a mansion north of Toronto has fallen apart after officers were accused of stealing two luxury watches and planting evidence. Police in Ontario said in September they had seized more than $10m in assets, firearms, cash and liquor as part of a months-long investigation into illegal gambling. Twenty-nine people were arrested, including the owner of the mansion, Wei Wei, who faced nine charges related to selling liquor without a permit, illegally possessing a firearm and operating a gambling establishment. But last week prosecutors quietly withdrew the charges against Wei, the Toronto Star reported. Police said the basement of the mansion – now on sale for C$9.9m (US$8.2m) – had been transformed into a clandestine casino and spa, where patrons did not observe coronavirus protocols. But after reviewing police photos and video, Wei’s defence team said they found instances of theft and evidence tampering by officers. According to Wei’s lawyer Danielle Robitaille, two luxury watches were seen in photographs and video recorded by York regional police officers in one of the mansion’s bedrooms. But in footage from the following days, the watches were no longer visible. Wei’s defence team says the police never logged the watches as evidence and have demanded their return. Over the weekend, Robitaille filed a formal complaint with the civilian police oversight body over the “serious misconduct and abuse of authority” by York regional police. During the raid, police seized a number of firearms, including an AR-15 rifle and a handgun. Robitaille alleges that police planted a gun holster in Wei’s bedroom in an apparent attempt to link the homeowner to 11 weapons found on the premises. “Mr Wei is very relieved this ordeal is over and now that the charges have been withdrawn,” Robitaille told the Toronto Star. Wei has agreed to a peace bond and is unable to enter any gaming establishments in the province. Prosecutors also dropped charges against Wei’s ex-wife and the co-owner of the mansion, Xiang Yue Chen, 48. Prosecutors also stayed charges against Wei’s daughter. Wei Dong, believed to be the casino’s manager, still faces criminal charges relating to the illegal casino and the guns found in the mansion. York region police said they were carrying out a “thorough investigation” of the allegations.

  • Lawsuit: Montana's new voting laws violate Native Americans' rights

    The American Civil Liberties Union and Native American Rights Fund filed a lawsuit Monday alleging that two new voting laws in Montana are unconstitutional infringements on Native Americans' rights.Why it matters: Since President Biden's win, Republican state legislatures across the U.S. have sought to pass new voting restrictions, which opponents say will disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: The lawsuit argues that the laws, which eliminate same-day voter registration and limit ballot restriction, are part of a targeted campaign to disenfranchise Native Americans.Native Americans make up roughly 6.5% of the population in Montana.Native voters who live on reservations often face barriers due to long distances to election offices or polling sites. Many don't own cars and rely on same-day registration so they don't have to make the trip — which can take several hours — more than once.High poverty rates mean voters cannot always afford gas, per the lawsuit.Since many reservations lack reliable mail service, get-out-the-vote groups often collect and deposit absentee ballots, a process that could become curtailed under the new laws.The legislature knows all this, Jacqueline De León, a staff attorney at the Native American Rights Fund, told the New York Times. "[A]nd so they are again, I think, taking advantage of those barriers and amplifying them." Christi Jacobsen, Montana's secretary of state, is the named defendant in the lawsuit. “The voters of Montana spoke when they elected a secretary of state that promised improved election integrity with voter ID and voter registration deadlines, and we will work hard to defend those measures," Jacobsen said in a statement to the New York Times. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • SC Gov. McMaster signs open carry with permit gun bill into law. What you need to know

    Despite the governor’s signature, the law will not take effect until 90 days from May 17 — a measure added by lawmakers to give the State Law Enforcement Division and police agencies more time to educate police and the public on the new law.

  • Noel Gallagher Doesn’t Think Oasis Should Reunite Because ‘the Legacy of the Band Is Set in Stone’

    While some members of Oasis would love to reunite, one in particular thinks its a bad idea. Unsurprisingly, that person is Noel Gallagher. When asked about a reunion during a visit to Australia's The Project, Noel said he "doesn't feel like it." "The legacy of the band is set in stone," he explained…

  • These Two School of Rock Child Stars Are Dating IRL—And Fans Are Freaking Out

    You want to know something that's not tacky and that I don't hate? This.

  • U.S. Supreme Court limits police power to enter homes with no warrant

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to make it easier for police to enter a home without a warrant for reasons of health or public safety, throwing out a lower court's decision to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a Rhode Island man after officers entered his home and confiscated his guns. The 9-0 ruling directed the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider Edward Caniglia's lawsuit accusing police of violating his constitutional rights by bringing him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and taking away his guns without a warrant after a 2015 argument with his wife. Lower courts had ruled that police in the Rhode Island city of Cranston did not violate the Constitution's Fourth Amendment ban on unreasonable searches and seizures.

  • Dispatcher hears Garland woman shot to death in murder-suicide at apartment complex

    A Garland woman and a Mesquite man were found shot to death Sunday night in Garland.