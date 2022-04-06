Former Edgewood youth pastor accused of fleecing flock

Apr. 6—The First Judicial District Attorney's Office recently charged a former Edgewood youth pastor with fraud in connection with an incident alleged to have occurred more than four years ago.

Jonathon O'Dell, 30 was accused of making purchases with the credit card belonging to the First Baptist Church of Edgewood and cards of other church staffers and congregants without their permission in 2018, according to online court records. He initially was charged with the fraudulent signing of credit card sales slips, misdemeanor embezzlement and two felony counts of unlawful use or theft of an ATM or debit card, according to a Santa Fe Magistrate Court criminal complaint.

But Magistrate John A. Rysanek ruled at a March 22 preliminary hearing the state had probable cause to proceed with just one charge: fraudulent signing of credit card sales slips.

Sonya Piatt — the church secretary and wife of church pastor Brian Piatt — said she was told the statute of limitations had expired on one or more charges that could have been brought against O'Dell.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies wrote in an email Tuesday the case was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and because the investigating officer was on military leave for most of 2018 and all of 2019.

She wrote the case was scheduled to be heard by a grand jury in March 2020, "but that got cancelled and then was pushed back time and time again."

She added her office also had to wait on evidence from police before taking the case to a preliminary hearing.

Edgewood Police Department Interim Chief David Lovato said Tuesday he wasn't familiar with all the details of the case, but he confirmed the investigator, Officer James Walker, had been on extended military leave in the past. He said the officer had been back for more than a year.

He said the department is so small it's possible a case could be on hold while an officer is gone if there isn't a secondary officer to take over.

Piatt said she'd known O'Dell since he was a child and she was a youth teacher at a church in Santa Fe, adding her family trusted him. She said she later learned he had an alleged pattern of credit card fraud.

O'Dell could not be reached for comment. His attorney, Dean Border, did not respond to a call seeking comment.

Piatt said when she first discovered suspicious charges on the church credit card, she brought it up in a prayer group and it was O'Dell who suggested she call police.

She said she later learned O'Dell had a history of ordering items online, then claiming they were never delivered and obtaining refunds. Edgewood police confirmed O'Dell had made two police reports in 2017, claiming packages were stolen or never delivered.

Piatt called police in January 2018 to report unfamiliar charges on the church credit card from a local Wal-Mart and gas station, according to Walker's report.

Video footage from surveillance cameras revealed the charges had been made by O'Dell, according to the report. Pastor Piatt told the officer he'd given O'Dell the credit card to fill the youth group van with gas and didn't remember him giving the card back.

According to the police report, an investigation later revealed several other victims — including the Piatts' daughter, who reportedly left her purse at O'Dell's house during a youth group event and later discovered unauthorized charges on her credit card.

Another woman, who assisted O'Dell in teaching the youth of the church, told police she had fraudulent charges on her credit card after leaving her handbag unattended in a classroom cabinet while she and O'Dell were teaching together.

Sonya Piatt said she learned more about O'Dell after the allegations were brought forward and the suspect moved out of state. Piatt said an Ohio pastor told her husband O'Dell had used her husband's name and the name of the Santa Fe County church to gain employment in Ohio, claiming the Edgewood facility had closed. She added it was "frustrating" and "irritating" the case had languished so long, resulting in just one charge against O'Dell.

"But I'm not worried about it," she said. "It's in God's hands, and God is in control. We know we don't get away with anything. Even if people get away from the justice system, no one gets away from God."