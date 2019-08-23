The former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair is said to have found a dead cat's head outside his home after the magazine began pursuing a story about Jeffrey Epstein

jeffrey epstein More

NPR has delved into why the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein wasn't covered extensively by the press until recently. It found instances in which he was said to have used his wealth and intimidation tactics to shut down media stories that delved into the allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

A former contributing editor for Vanity Fair recalled several stories to NPR from the early 2000s in which he said Epstein tried to pressure Vanity Fair's longtime editor-in-chief, Graydon Carter, away from pursuing or publishing any stories that dealt with sexual-misconduct allegations against him.

As Vanity Fair reporters pursued stories related to allegations against Epstein over the years, the former contributing editor said, Carter received a single bullet on his home's doorstep and found a severed cat's head in his front yard.

A new report by NPR investigated ways in which the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was said to have used his wealth and intimidation tactics to shut down media stories that discussed the allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Epstein was well-embedded into the upper echelons of the world's political and business elites. The former money manager, who ran a business out of the US Virgin Islands, had taken several trips on his private jet with former President Bill Clinton and rubbed shoulders with Prince Andrew of the British royal family and President Donald Trump, then a real-estate mogul.

Epstein also previously had a close relationship with L Brands' CEO, Les Wexner, his only known client, and the British publishing heiress Ghislaine Maxwell, his former girlfriend who is now accused of acting as his madame.

Still, media coverage of Epstein and any allegations was sparse until recently.

According to NPR's report, published Thursday, Epstein was able to intimidate his accusers and struck settlements with others to make it more difficult for journalists to get accusers to go on the record. Epstein also was said to use similar tactics to quiet journalists.

Epstein visits the Vanity Fair offices: 'He was torturing Graydon'

In 2002, Vanity Fair's longtime editor-in-chief, Graydon Carter, had heard rumors about Epstein, according to NPR, and assigned the reporter Vicky Ward to pursue a story on why Epstein was always spotted in the company of young women.

Ward interviewed two women, Maria and Annie Farmer, who accused Epstein and Maxwell, his then-girlfriend, of recruiting them for sexual abuse. Annie Farmer was just 15 when she said Epstein sexually assaulted her, according to NPR, and she later discussed these allegations in an affidavit for a lawsuit in 2019.

The sisters told NPR they spoke about their allegations of abuse against Epstein on the record when they were minors. Their mother, Janice, told NPR that she discussed the allegations openly with the hope that the interview would protect any young girls in Epstein's orbit from becoming future victims.