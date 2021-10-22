Former education secretary says critical race theory pushback is a challenge to the ‘authoritarian state’
Fox News contributor Bill Bennett discusses the gubernatorial race in Virginia and the battle over critical race theory in American schools
Fox News contributor Bill Bennett discusses the gubernatorial race in Virginia and the battle over critical race theory in American schools
'Jeopardy!' champion Matt Amodio won a total of 38 games and lost to current champion Jonathan Fisher. The computer science Ph.D. student shared a personal update about life after being on the trivia show.
WASHINGTON — A prominent Washington lobbyist close to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, is warning Republican political consultants that they must choose between working for Rep. Liz Cheney or McCarthy, an ultimatum that marks the full rupture between the two House Republicans. Jeff Miller, the lobbyist and a confidant of McCarthy’s dating to their youthful days in California politics, has conveyed this us-or-her message to Republican strategists in recent weeks, prompting one fund
"I can't remember exactly what she said. But they got into a back and forth about Jewish space lasers," Rep. Jamie Raskin told the NY Daily News.
Zion Williamson's health has been central to the friction between him and the Pelicans.
'The Voice' fans had a lot to say about season 30 coach Ariana Grande using her steal on Manny Keith of Team Blake (Shelton).
The winner in one of the most viral videos of 2020 makes her Bellator debut Saturday.
“I’ve been places that nobody will ever get to go again. It’s neat to be able to do that and to document it and bring back video and photos of these places.”
Laurence Tribe scoffed at the ex-president's arguments for keeping documents relating to the insurrection secret.
Lauren Witzke, the 2020 GOP candidate for US Senate in Delaware, told followers she had "lost all of my senses."
It’s hard to keep track of all of the lawsuits former President Donald Trump is facing, but let’s add this one to the long list. This time, it’s the Westchester, New York district attorney, who is reportedly investigating the Trump National Golf Club Westchester records over misleading statements about the property’s value resulting in lower […]
WWE Crown Jewel saw Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns square off
The 2021 U.S. Chess Championship winners are Asian Americans Grandmaster Wesley So and International Master Carissa Yip. The Grandmaster: On Oct. 19, Filipino American Wesley So made history by winning back-to-back titles at the U.S. Chess Championship, reported MSN. Wesley So earned the $50,000 first-place prize pot and his third national title.
You have to see this reaction from Bears-Packers ref Brad Rogers to believe it.
The poll worker who received the prize said he was told he only received the minimum reward as larger ones were reserved for "bigger fish."
Julian Edelman is not taking the news well.
"The LGBTQ+ community has always been a part of my life," Jason Brown tells PEOPLE as he expresses why LGBTQ+ visibility is so important
The memo, exclusively obtained by Fox News, provides “key takeaways” from Birx’s committee testimony to Republicans and gives fresh insight into the origins of the virus as well as the US government’s pandemic response.
Matt Nagy said he would talk to his starting cornerback about his public displeasure.
Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, has spent the fall visiting college football's best programs. Here are top contenders for the prized recruit.
Ahead of a scheduled House vote to hold Steve Bannon, who was an adviser to former President Donald Trump, in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy argued that subpoena is “invalid.”