Former educator takes over to represent Horry County School Board District 4

A Myrtle Beach real estate agent will take over the vacant seat of Horry County School District 4, previously held by current chairman David Cox.

The Horry County School Board of Education held a special called meeting Monday night to interview five candidates. After finishing an executive session, Cox announced that the District 4 seat would go to Wendy Hodges, a Conway native.

The seat became vacant after David Cox won the school board chairman seat in November, and was sworn in in January.

The other applicants included current Horry schools employee Dr. Julia Robertson, former police officer Patrick Miley, claims risk manager Jennifer L. Hannigan and former Horry County GOP secretary Barbara Traecy.

The District 4 seat covers parts of Myrtle Beach, Socastee and Surfside Beach.

Hodges currently works at Coldwell Banker Sea Coat Advantage as a real estate agent, and worked as a teacher for five years as a curriculum specialist at Conway High School. She holds a Master’s Degree in Education Administration from the University of South Carolina.

During the interview, she said her most important reason for her application was the fact that she grew up in the area.

“I’m a native of the area,” she said. “I grew up in Conway, I went to Horry County schools and I know how wonderful they are. I also have followed the school board over the years. And you all are very experienced, most of you’ve been on here a long time. And I really would just welcome the opportunity to learn from you.”

Her application, submitted Jan. 27, includes recommendation letters from Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, S.C. House Rep. Jeffrey Johnson and S.C. House Rep. Kevin Hardee.

“Her love of the community and especially the school system is very evident,” Richardson wrote.

She will be sworn in at the next school board meeting on March 6.