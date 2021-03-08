Former EH man serving life sentence in murder-for-hire case is released to sister's home in Vernon

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·4 min read

Mar. 8—The federal judge who once sentenced former East Hartford resident Wilfredo Perez to life in prison without the possibility of release for paying $6,000 for the 1996 murder of Theodore Casiano, the head of a rival drug gang, has ordered Perez released.

He was released on Friday according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons' website.

In the ruling, dated Thursday and distributed Monday by the Connecticut U.S. attorney's office, Senior Judge Janet Bond Arterton ordered Perez, 54, to live at his sister Nelida Perez's home in Vernon.

He will be in "total quarantine" for 14 days, on home confinement with location monitoring for four months, and on "supervised release," which is similar to probation, for five years, the judge ordered.

Unless he violates the conditions of his supervised release, Perez won't have to return to prison. The judge reduced his sentence to time served.

INMATE FREED

ACTION: Federal judge ordered the release from prison of inmate Wilfredo Perez, who is 54 and formerly from East Hartford, to live with his sister in Vernon

CRIME: "Green lighting" and paying $6,000 for the murder of Theodore Casiano, the head of a rival drug gang

REASONS FOR RELEASE: Vulnerability to COVID-19, a good record in prison, and close family ties

An extraordinary aspect of Perez's motion for "compassionate release" was that it had the backing of the two former federal prosecutors who handled his death-penalty prosecution in 2004, David A. Ring and Shawn J. Chen.

They presented the death-penalty issue at Perez's 2004 trial but never called for his execution, leaving the issue to the jury. The decision to pursue the death penalty had been made at higher levels of then-President George W. Bush's Justice Department.

The jury, which found Perez guilty of conspiracy to commit interstate murder-for — hire and other crimes, ruled unanimously against the death penalty. It found numerous "mitigating factors," including that Perez showed "kindness and concern for other people in his community," rescued his son from an abusive situation, and was "a loving father, uncle, son, and brother," the judge noted in her ruling.

She added that the jury found Perez to be "a model prisoner" who "has continually shown respect for prison staff" and has helped the staff create "a safe and orderly environment."

Federal law required Arterton to sentence Perez to life imprisonment without the possibility of release for his role in the murder-for-hire case, and she did. But the 2018 First Step Act now allows compassionate release despite the mandatory life sentence.

An inmate seeking compassionate release has to show "extraordinary and compelling circumstances," which can include medical conditions that put the inmate at increased risk of severe consequences from COVID-19. The judge ruled that Perez meets that criterion because he is clinically obese and has high blood pressure.

She added that "the congregate living setting in prison" increases his risk because of his inability to take measures like social distancing and COVID-19 testing.

But Perez's medical problems alone weren't sufficient to win him release. The judge also had to weigh all the factors federal law requires judges to consider in sentencing.

A hitman shot Casiano 14 times at point-blank range while his car was stuck in mid-day traffic in western Hartford, and the judge wrote that "the seriousness and gravity" of Perez's offense "are obvious."

But she said evidence submitted at the compassionate release hearing shows that Perez has continued to demonstrate the "positive characteristics" that the jury found more than 16 years ago.

The judge wrote that Perez continues to be an "industrious and motivated inmate," having taught himself an electrical trade while in prison that enabled him to repair numerous appliances, saving the Bureau of Prisons thousands of dollars.

He has also dedicated himself to "mentoring inmates," the judge wrote, adding that one former inmate credited Perez's mentorship for his successful reintegration into the community at the February hearing on the compassionate release motion.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.

Recommended Stories

  • Lincoln Town Car used as ‘deadly weapon’ during two-county car chase, NC deputies say

    One deputy was struck and suffered minor injuries, officials said

  • NC high-speed chase ends in Knightdale crash; woman critically hurt

    Terry Lamar Harris ran a red light and crashed into a car, sending a woman to the hospital in critical condition.

  • JD’s Fintech Arm Likely to Withdraw China IPO, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Technology, the fintech unit of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc., is likely to withdraw its application for an initial public offering on Shanghai’s technology-heavy Star Market, the South China Morning Post reported, becoming the latest casualty of China’s wide-ranging crackdown on the country’s sprawling online finance industry.JD Technology, formerly called JD Digits, was renamed after absorbing JD’s artificial intelligence and cloud businesses earlier this year. It is considering withdrawing the listing because of “changing business circumstances” after China halted Ant Group Co.’s massive stock offering in November, the SCMP said, citing two anonymous sources.The company was looking into raising an estimated 20 billion yuan ($3 billion), the report said, and may resubmit a new listing application in the future. JD.com shares dropped 5% in Hong Kong on Monday. A representative for the company couldn’t immediately comment on the report.China’s fintech industry has faced increasingly tighter scrutiny from Beijing since the introduction of new regulations on consumer lending in November which led to the abrupt suspension of Jack Ma’s Ant’s planned $35 billion debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai.The regulatory crackdown forced fintech companies to rethink their IPOs and raise cash to comply with the rules requiring online lending companies to provide 30% of funding for loans. Previously, companies like Ant and Lufax Holding Ltd., the fintech arm of Ping An Insurance Group Co., only kept about 2% of their loans on their books.Read more: China’s Fintech Giants Scramble to Rethink IPOs, Raise Cash (1)Beijing-based JD Technology had filed for a Shanghai IPO in September, but those plans had since been thrown into doubt as the company weighed changes to its plans, Bloomberg News reported. At the end of December, it elevated its chief compliance officer to the role of chief executive to handle the heightened scrutiny.Lufax Holding Ltd., which went public in New York at the end of October, just before Beijing launched its crackdown, had warned investors before its IPO that it planned to increase the proportion of loan risk it bears with lending partners to 20% from 2% because of regulatory trends.Its share price has seen some violent swings since listing and has dropped almost 13% since Feb. 16. It is, however, still trading 12.7% above its IPO price.(Updates with company comment in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Not fair!': Man who put feet on desk in Pelosi's office has outburst at hearing for Capitol riot

    Richard Barnett told the judge that "everybody else is getting out" after it was determined he'd stay in custody until his next court date in May.

  • Trial of George Floyd ‘killer’ halted  as court considers adding murder charge

    The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd, has been halted while the court considers reinstating an additional third-degree murder charge. Hundreds of protesters had gathered in downtown Minneapolis for the highly anticipated trial which was slated to begin Monday with jury selection. Mr Chauvin faces trial on charges of second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter after he was filmed pinning Mr Floyd, an unarmed black man, to the ground until he became motionless last May. However, Judge Peter Cahill ruled the proceedings would be delayed for at least 24 hours as prosecutors attempt to reinstate an additional third-degree murder charge in the hope of improving their odds of securing a conviction. The delay was triggered by a dispute over whether the jury selection process can move forward before a ruling on whether to reinstate the third-degree murder charge.

  • 3 million kids missing from school because of COVID-19: Shaquille O’Neal and Rey Saldaña

    The two of us were able to fulfill our potential with help. If America fights for equity in education, students will thrive after COVID-19 is history.

  • New body camera video of man who died in police custody released

    Newly released body camera footage from a May 2017 incident provides new details about the death of Joseph Perez, a man who died after being restrained by law enforcement in Fresno, California.

  • French billionaire MP Olivier Dassault dies in helicopter crash

    French billionaire Olivier Dassault, a politician and scion of the Dassault aircraft-making family, was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, with President Emmanuel Macron paying tribute to a captain of industry who "never stopped serving our country".

  • Report: Knicks still looking at Victor Oladipo for potential trade

    Is Oladipo a good fit in New York?

  • 3 Hot IPO Stocks to Buy in March

    It's high season for initial public offerings (IPOs) -- with more companies going public than ever before last year, a record number of stocks managing to double within their first day of trading, and signs that 2021 will be another huge year for new market entrants. Many recent IPO stocks have posted gains since going public, but investors still have to be selective and focus on high-quality companies in order to maximize long-term returns and avoid getting caught up in hype. With that in mind, read on for a look at three of the best IPO stocks to buy in March: two that have already gone public, and one that will be making its market debut this month.

  • 100 people charged in ‘Prison Empire’ drug investigation, with some already locked up

    South Carolina’s attorney general announced the largest drug conspiracy ever indicted in state court.

  • WWE Network Will Go Dark Amid Shift To Peacock

    Pro wrestling fans in the U.S. will soon be grappling with a significant transition in their streaming habits, with the WWE Network heading to Peacock. Starting March 18, as the companies announced in January, the NBCUniversal service will begin rolling out WWE Network content. Stand-alone WWE streaming service will go dark in the U.S. on […]

  • Meghan Markle says her father ‘betrayed her’ in new Oprah clip as he faces TV interview with Piers Morgan

    Duchess describes way in which UK tabloids ‘hunted’ down her parents before falling out with her father, Thomas Markle

  • Prince Harry said he and Meghan Markle hadn't planned on signing streaming deals, but they needed the money for security

    Harry told Oprah he was financially cut off by the royals and that his family's security was taken away, so he signed deals with Netflix and Spotify.

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.

  • UK's Johnson steers clear of royal racism row after Meghan interview

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson avoided wading into the clash of British royals on Monday, praising the queen but sidestepping questions about racism and insensitivity at the palace after an interview by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The former Hollywood actress, whose mother is Black and father is white, accused the royal family of pushing her to the brink of suicide. In a tell-all television interview, she said someone in the royal household had raised questions about the colour of her son's skin.

  • U.S. Supreme Court dumps last of Trump's election appeals

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday disposed of the last of three cases brought to the justices by former President Donald Trump challenging his election loss, bringing a muted end to his futile quest in the courts to hold onto power. The court without comment rejected Trump's appeal challenging thousands of absentee ballots filed in Wisconsin, an election battleground that the Republican businessman-turned-politician lost to Democrat Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes. Biden became president on Jan. 20.

  • Looming China extradition deal worries Uighurs in Turkey

    Joining hundreds of women in Istanbul to protest at China's treatment of Uighurs, Nursiman Abdurasit tearfully thinks of her jailed mother in Xinjiang and fears that Uighurs like her in Turkey may one day be sent back under an extradition deal. Beijing approved an extradition treaty between the two nations in December and with the deal awaiting ratification by Ankara's parliament, activists among some 40,000 Uighurs living in Turkey have stepped up efforts to highlight their plight.

  • Employers are administering COVID vaccines at work

    Some large employers are receiving permission from public health officials to vaccinate their employees at work, the Wall Street Journal reports.Why it matters: This could remove barriers to getting the vaccine for some workers in high-risk industries. But it also increases the competition for shots while they're still scarce.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Pharmaceutical companies, meatpackers and airlines are among the employers that have received the go-ahead to administer vaccines.These employer-run vaccination sites rely on state and local public health authorities to allocate them doses, and employers usually have to register with public-health programs.Between the lines: Workplace vaccination could help target shots to the most at-risk workers. It also gets rid of transit and time-off issues for employees.But not all companies will apply for doses, or receive permission to administer them, setting up potential inequities.What they're saying: "Employers have found this is the best way to get your population back to work as safely as possible," Tobias Barker, chief medical officer at Everside Health — which helps employers with vaccination events and record-keeping — told WSJ.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • India seeks funds from Quad alliance to match China's vaccine push: source

    India has urged the United States, Japan and Australia to invest in its vaccine production capacity, an Indian government source told Reuters, as the so-called Quad alliance tries to counter China's growing vaccine diplomacy. Beijing has committed to provide at least 463 million doses of its home-made COVID-19 vaccines through exports and donations across the world from Asia to Africa, Europe and Latin America, according to Reuters calculations. Two senior Indian officials said the Quad alliance, grouping the United States, Japan, Australia and India, was stepping up efforts to expand global vaccination to counter China's growing soft power.