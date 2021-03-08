Former EH man serving life sentence in murder-for-hire case is released to sister's home in Vernon

Mar. 8—The federal judge who once sentenced former East Hartford resident Wilfredo Perez to life in prison without the possibility of release for paying $6,000 for the 1996 murder of Theodore Casiano, the head of a rival drug gang, has ordered Perez released.

He was released on Friday according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons' website.

In the ruling, dated Thursday and distributed Monday by the Connecticut U.S. attorney's office, Senior Judge Janet Bond Arterton ordered Perez, 54, to live at his sister Nelida Perez's home in Vernon.

He will be in "total quarantine" for 14 days, on home confinement with location monitoring for four months, and on "supervised release," which is similar to probation, for five years, the judge ordered.

Unless he violates the conditions of his supervised release, Perez won't have to return to prison. The judge reduced his sentence to time served.

An extraordinary aspect of Perez's motion for "compassionate release" was that it had the backing of the two former federal prosecutors who handled his death-penalty prosecution in 2004, David A. Ring and Shawn J. Chen.

They presented the death-penalty issue at Perez's 2004 trial but never called for his execution, leaving the issue to the jury. The decision to pursue the death penalty had been made at higher levels of then-President George W. Bush's Justice Department.

The jury, which found Perez guilty of conspiracy to commit interstate murder-for — hire and other crimes, ruled unanimously against the death penalty. It found numerous "mitigating factors," including that Perez showed "kindness and concern for other people in his community," rescued his son from an abusive situation, and was "a loving father, uncle, son, and brother," the judge noted in her ruling.

She added that the jury found Perez to be "a model prisoner" who "has continually shown respect for prison staff" and has helped the staff create "a safe and orderly environment."

Federal law required Arterton to sentence Perez to life imprisonment without the possibility of release for his role in the murder-for-hire case, and she did. But the 2018 First Step Act now allows compassionate release despite the mandatory life sentence.

An inmate seeking compassionate release has to show "extraordinary and compelling circumstances," which can include medical conditions that put the inmate at increased risk of severe consequences from COVID-19. The judge ruled that Perez meets that criterion because he is clinically obese and has high blood pressure.

She added that "the congregate living setting in prison" increases his risk because of his inability to take measures like social distancing and COVID-19 testing.

But Perez's medical problems alone weren't sufficient to win him release. The judge also had to weigh all the factors federal law requires judges to consider in sentencing.

A hitman shot Casiano 14 times at point-blank range while his car was stuck in mid-day traffic in western Hartford, and the judge wrote that "the seriousness and gravity" of Perez's offense "are obvious."

But she said evidence submitted at the compassionate release hearing shows that Perez has continued to demonstrate the "positive characteristics" that the jury found more than 16 years ago.

The judge wrote that Perez continues to be an "industrious and motivated inmate," having taught himself an electrical trade while in prison that enabled him to repair numerous appliances, saving the Bureau of Prisons thousands of dollars.

He has also dedicated himself to "mentoring inmates," the judge wrote, adding that one former inmate credited Perez's mentorship for his successful reintegration into the community at the February hearing on the compassionate release motion.

