Former EKU professor accused of hiding camera inside bathroom on campus, faces charges

A former Eastern Kentucky University faculty member was arrested Friday for alleged sexual misconduct, according to court records.

Kyle Knezevich, 35, is facing charges of voyeurism, possessing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, promoting a minor in a sexual performance, five counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and five counts of possessing matter of a sexual performance of a minor, according to court records.

Knezevich is accused of hiding a camera inside the men’s bathroom of the Whalen Complex.

The camera was found Tuesday and turned over to EKU police, according to court documents. The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch reviewed footage from the camera and saw Knezevich placing the camera in the bathroom “for the purpose of viewing genitals of unsuspecting individuals,” his arrest citation read.

Knezevich immediately confessed to the crime when investigators confronted him, according to court documents.

At least one of the victims caught on Knezevich’s camera appeared under the age of 12 years old, according to court documents.

EKU learned about the alleged misconduct on Wednesday, according to a statement from the university. Knezevich was immediately placed on administrative leave, and he turned in his resignation letter the following day.

“EKU is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials,” EKU said in the statement.

Knezevich was an aviation professor, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Knezevich was booked into jail at 3:13 a.m. Friday, according to jail records. He was being held on a $50,000 bond.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 25, according to court records.