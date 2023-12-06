Former ‘El Chapo’ trafficker now educates police

STORY: “I come from a family of drug traffickers….”

This is Margarito Flores.

He used to work with one of the world's most notorious drug kingpins: Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Reuters has agreed not to show Flores' face out of a concern for his safety.

“By the time I was 17…" //

"...I had a degree in drug trafficking.”

Flores went from counting packages of drugs as a child... to running a multi-billion dollar network in the Chicago area in the early 2000s... to eventual informant who turned on El Chapo.

Now, he’s pulling back the curtain on his former trade secrets - for law enforcement.

“We're going to be going around the country and hopefully around the world and being able to share some of these these tactics…”

Flores works with an Illinois-based firm called Dynamic Police Training.

At this session near Chicago, over a hundred law enforcement personnel are learning about the flow of bulk U.S. currency that finances trafficking.

“I'm talking about bulk U.S. currency that needs to be moved in semi-trucks…” //

“That is what fuels drug cartels."

Between 2005 and 2008, the Flores brothers’ distribution cell earned nearly $2 billion, receiving more than 3,300 pounds of cocaine a month from the Beltran-Leyva and El Chapo's Sinaloa cartels.

That’s according to federal court documents and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Arrested in 2008, the brothers were sentenced to 14 years in prison.

For their cooperation, they served five.

Prosecutors credit them with providing “unparalleled assistance” for the government’s case against El Chapo.

As informants, the Flores brothers pressed record on an audiotape device ... and called him to discuss a heroin shipment.

"The phone call we knew that it was going to, you know, change our lives because the government had let us know that there has never been a legally-recorded or intercepted call with Chapo Guzman talking about a drug transaction in the United States.”

The brothers were released in 2020.

Flores’ law enforcement trainees told Reuters his insight helps them figure out the best ways to dismantle narcotics networks.

"I don't know if there's anyone out there that could sit here today and understand the American drug trade, the Mexican drug trade, as I have. I lived both sides of it from every aspect."