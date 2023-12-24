Former El Paso County commissioner, city Rep. Carl Robinson remembered for service

Former El Paso County Commissioner and Northeast city Rep. Carl L. Robinson, who dedicated himself to service in elected office and numerous charitable efforts, died on Friday, Dec. 22, after facing health issues for years.

Robinson was one of El Paso's best-known civic leaders, having worked on a variety of issues from veterans affairs to overseeing an annual canned food drive for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Information on funeral services is pending.

"It’s important from the standpoint that some of us are blessed more so than others," Robinson told the El Paso Times in 2017 regarding service to others and the MLK food drive. "Some don’t have what they need. We have a lot of people that don’t have those necessities of life. It’s important we care for our brothers and sisters."

Carl Robinson, a former El Paso County commissioner and Northeast city representative, died on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. He is is shown in this photo at an election night party in 2018 at the McCall Center at 3231 Wyoming Ave.

Robinson served as Northeast city representative on the El Paso City Council from 2009 to 2017, when he could no longer run for re-election due to term limits.

He would go on to be elected as an El Paso county commissioner in 2018, serving through 2022. He lost in the Democratic primary in 2022 to current commissioner Sergio Coronado.

Robinson will be remembered "for his extraordinary generosity and kindness," El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said in a social media post. "Despite facing health challenges, he consistently dedicated his time to serving the needy – be it the homeless, veterans, or any vulnerable group in our community.

"Commissioner Robinson truly set a benchmark for others in the court with his selfless acts. He showed us that being compassionate and generous is not just a duty but a way of life. His legacy will forever inspire us to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

"Rest in peace, Commissioner Robinson. Your acts of kindness will always be remembered and cherished."

Robinson was a Vietnam War veteran who was in the U.S. Army for 25 years before settling in El Paso. Even before entering local politics, Robinson was a member of many civic organizations, including veterans groups. He was honored for his dedication to the community and served on numerous boards including Project Bravo, the Salvation Army and United Way.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Carl L. Robinson, former El Paso commissioner, civic leader mourned