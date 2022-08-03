Former Eldridge police officer gets 10-year prison sentence for sexually abusing teen

A former Quad Cities-area police officer who pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old girl will serve up to 10 years in prison.

Andrew Denoyer, 24, was charged in September with three counts of third-degree sex abuse involving the teenage girl. He resigned from the Eldridge Police Department the day before his arrest.

Prosecutors said the encounters took place while Denoyer was on duty, but in court filings, his attorney claimed Denoyer was not "acting in the scope of his employment." Instead the attorney described the connection between the two as "a multigenerational family relationship" that began when the two were both minors.

Previously: Ex-Iowa police officer arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 14-year-old girl while on duty

Denoyer pleaded guilty in Scott County court to all three charges in June. Judge Patrick McElyea on Friday ordered Denoyer to serve 10 years, concurrently, on each county. He also will be registered as a sex offender.

His attorney did not respond Tuesday to a message seeking comment.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

