Former elections administrator pleads guilty to assault on employees

Mar. 11—Denise Hernandez, who ended her longtime stay as Henderson County Elections Administrator last year to take a similar job in Smith County, was sentenced there Wednesday for tricking two employees into drinking colon cleanser.

Hernandez plead guilty to two counts of assault causing bodily injury in Smith County Court at Law No. 2 and given 18 months deferred adjudication probation. With deferred adjudication, the defendant can keep the conviction from being part of their record by avoiding any further problems with the law.

Hernandez who became the first Henderson County Elections Administrator in 2008, held the job until she accepted the Smith County opportunity. She resigned from the Smith County job in May.

Smith County arrest documents stated that she knew the two victims had prior medical conditions that could be affected by drinking the cleanser. She allegedly told them the pink substance was an energy drink.

The two employees went home due to the pain the colon cleanser caused on their stomachs. Two male employees were stated as witnesses to the accounts the victims gave to investigators.

In May 2021, Hernandez was arrested on the charges and resigned her office. Later she attempted to rescind her resignation, but the request was denied by Smith County Commissioners Court.

Hernandez had moved to Henderson County from Harris County. She was employed by Henderson County for more than 20 years, 13 of those years as the county's first full-time Election Administrator. She began her career there as one of the property tax bookkeepers in the Henderson County Tax Office.