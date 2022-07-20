Former Elizabeth Borough police chief federally indicted with stealing evidence

The former Elizabeth Borough Police Chief has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of theft of government property, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday.

According to the indictment, Timothy L. Butler, Jr., 45, stole evidence, bricks of heroin with a value of over $1,000, from the Elizabeth Borough Police Department evidence locker for his own personal use from June 2017 until December 2018.

He could face up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

Butler pleaded guilty in August of 2019 to state-level charges of two counts of theft, one count of possession and one count of obstructing the administration of law. In November of 2019, Butler was sentenced to 55 months of probation and 325 hours of community service after pleading guilty to stealing heroin from the department evidence room.

