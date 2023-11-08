Former Elmore deputy faces federal charges in police brutality case

A former Elmore County sheriff's deputy faces federal charges that he violated an arrestee's civil rights by allegedly striking him while cuffed.

Blake Hicks, 33, has been indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law for willfully using unreasonable force against an arrestee, said Douglas Howard, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the middle district of Alabama. The indictment alleges that, without legal justification, Hicks punched and kicked the arrestee in or around the head while the arrestee was handcuffed and lying on the ground, injuring him.

Hicks could not be reached for comment. Court records do not show he has an attorney.

The incident involves an alleged case of police brutality that happened March 5, 2022, the indictments read, and Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin confirms. The indictment lists the victim as a 26-year-old man with the initials “T.Q.”

Previous media coverage identified the victim as Wetumpka resident Tristen Quinn, then 25. He was pulled over by Wetumpka police officers the night of March 22 on a traffic stop for having a tail light out. Hicks and another Elmore deputy went to the scene as backup.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows Quinn, as identified by his attorney, run into the frame, handcuffed. Police reports show officers used Tasers on Quinn twice. The footage shows him falling on his back and an officer then leaping across his body landing with his feet on Quinn’s head. The footage shows the officer then punching Quinn at least twice in the head.

Quinn admitted in previous media coverage that he didn’t initially give the officer that pulled him over his identification. Quinn said he didn't give his ID because the officer wouldn't tell him why he was being stopped. The officer placed Quinn in handcuffs and put him in his police vehicle. Quinn admitted to running from the vehicle.

That’s when Quinn was Tased. Quinn's attorney, Andrea Hatchcock, said Hicks is the officer who can be seen on the security footage stomping, punching and kicking him.

Quinn was taken to a local hospital for treatment and said he was seriously injured in the incident. Quinn was found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest in Elmore County District Court in connection with the incident, District Attorney CJ Robinson said.

It is Department of Justice policy not to comment on investigations, Howard said. The DOJ would not confirm whether other officers involved in the incident could be facing charges.

After the incident was reported, the sheriff’s office conducted an investigation and Hicks was placed on leave without pay, Franklin said. He had been with the office about five years.

Hicks has since resigned from the office, the sheriff said.

Evan Mealins contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Former Elmore deputy faces federal charges in police brutality case