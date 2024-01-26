Former Elmsford officer pleads guilty over $15,000 theft at headquarters

Former Elmsford Police Officer Doug Ramirez pleaded guilty to a felony on Monday after being accused of stealing approximately $15,000 in cash that had been dropped off at police headquarters last summer.

Monday's plea covered charges of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a low-level felony, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor, said Anna Young, a spokesperson for Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah.

He was sentenced to conditional discharge, meaning he won't serve any jail time or have to submit to invasive supervision. Instead, Ramirez will have to abide by certain basic conditions, such as not committing any new criminal conduct, for one year.

He was also ordered to perform 300 hours of community service. Ramirez already returned $13,500 to the victim, while the remaining $2,000 is being held by the Elmsford Police Department.

Ramirez and the village of Elmsford entered into a separation agreement terminating his employment effective Oct. 27, 2023. He has filed a retirement application with the State Comptroller, allowing him to begin collecting his pension. Ramirez, apparently, falls outside the bounds of those eligible to have their pensions revoked for official misconduct.

Included in the agreement is a stipulation that Ramirez will not make "derogatory" remarks about the village or village officials. That provision is not reciprocal.

Two other officers, Det. Andrew O'Mara and Officer Dominic Grimaldi, were disciplined for their roles in the theft. Both men admitted that they failed to report Ramirez' crime to a superior officer. O'Mara forfeited 54 paid leave days and had his rank reduced to a patrolman, along with a corresponding reduction in pay. Grimaldi forfeited 53 paid leave days. Both will be on probationary status for five years.

