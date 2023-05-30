Former employee accused of stealing more than $50K from veterinary practice in Indiana County

An Indiana County woman is accused of stealing more than $50,000 from a veterinary practice in Indiana County where she worked.

Michelle D. Bowman, 46, is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and theft by failure to make the required disposition of funds received.

On Feb. 1, the owner of Frazer Veterinary Hospital on Six Flat Road reported to state police that Bowman, a former employee had stolen money from the practice, according to a release.

State police said an internal investigation showed that Bowman committed the thefts over several years by deleting electronic invoices and removing the same amount of cash from the cash drawer, which resulted in a balance at the end of her shifts.

After reviewing financial records, police said Bowman is believed to have stolen more than $50,000 from the year 2013 to 2022.

She was arraigned on May 25 and was being held on $50,000 monetary bond at the Indiana County Jail. Bail was posted later that day.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6 at 10 a.m.

