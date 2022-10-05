Former employee arrested in connection to Northeastern University bomb scare

fake letter photo MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Contributor/ Getty Images

Officials have arrested a former Northeastern University employee in connection with a bomb scare at a virtual reality lab on campus last month, NPR reports. Authorities say the employee filed a false claim when reporting the alleged incident.

On Sept. 13, Boston Police and FBI bomb squads responded to calls that a suspicious package had exploded in one of the labs on Northeastern campus. Jason Duhaime, then-director of the university's Immersive Media Lab, had made the 911 call, NPR reports.

Duhaime told authorities he had opened a plastic case that had been mailed to the lab and was injured by flying debris when the case then exploded. He also claimed to have found a letter criticizing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg and condemning virtual reality developers. But investigators have no said there were no signs of an explosion, and that they discovered a copy of the letter on Duhaime's computer, per NPR.

"Throughout the course of the investigation, we believe [Duhaime] repeatedly lied to us about what happened inside the lab, faked his injuries, and wrote a rambling letter directed at the lab threatening more violence," Joseph Bonavolanta, the FBI special agent overseeing the case, said Tuesday, per CNN.

Duhaime is no longer employed by Northeastern, per a Tuesday statement from the university.

You may also like

5 scathing cartoons about Trump's spiraling legal woes

Lizzo invited for an encore flute performance at James Madison's home

Ukrainian troops take full control of Lyman while Russian media ramps up recriminations