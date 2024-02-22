Former employee arrested in Nov. vandalism of Woodinville winery and draining 24K bottles of wine

Detectives arrested a former employee suspected of breaking into and draining roughly 24,000 bottles of wine at a Woodinville winery in November 2023.

Police say on Nov. 22, a man broke into Sparkman Cellars Winery and opened valves of large containers of Sauvignon Blanc, which drained onto the floor.

According to the winery, an estimated 24,000 bottles of wine worth an estimated $600,000 were destroyed.

The owners of Sparkman Cellars tell me someone entered their winery and emptied tanks of nearly 5,000 gallons worth of wine on November 22. How the suspect got inside the locked building & how this affected other nearby businesses right before the holidays on @KIRO7Seattle at 6. pic.twitter.com/wP3ZkNDUUJ — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) December 1, 2023

With help from the King County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Woodinville Police Department and Shoreline Police Department served a warrant at the home of a man on Wednesday.

At about 11 a.m., a man in his 60s was arrested without incident. Deputies identified him as a former employee of Sparkman Cellars.

He was processed at the King County Jail and released.