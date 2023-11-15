A former employee at DMV office in Columbia was charged with taking bribe, SC cops say

A former employee at a state Department of Motor Vehicles office in Columbia was arrested for taking a bribe, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

Shalay Ambrice Mack, a 32-year-old Richland County resident, was charged with accepting a bribe to influence the action of a public employee, SLED said in a news release.

Mack was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Nov. 9, according to the release. Her bond was set at $10,000 and posted Monday, Richland County court records show.

On May 1, Mack was working at the DMV office at 228 O’Neil Court, when she accepted $500 via Cash App from a customer in return for “performing an act in violation of her official responsibilities,” an arrest warrant said. Information about what she did for the bribe was not available.

There was no word how, or when, Mack stopped working for the DMV, or what prompted an investigation.

There was no word if the customer involved with the bribe will face any criminal charges.

The case will be prosecuted by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, and Mack is slated to return to court again on Jan. 26, 2024, judicial records show.

This is not the first time an employee at the O’Neil Court branch office has been charged with taking a bribe.

In May 2022, Andre Purnell Garner was charged with four counts of a public official accepting bribes to influence the action of a public employee, SLED said. In return for passing people on various tests the Columbia resident accepted a combined $460 as a part of the fraud, according to arrest warrants.

And in January 2022, SLED said another clerk at the O’Neil Court DMV branch was arrested on three counts of receiving anything of value to influence the action of a public employee. Othinell Arthur Jenkins III was accused of accepting bribes, including cash and concert tickets, in March and April 2021.