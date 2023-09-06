Former employee of North Texas high school accused of sexual contact with 3 students

A former employee of Sam Houston High School has been arrested by Arlington police “following a thorough investigation into allegations he had improper relationships with multiple students,” police said.

Detectives with the Arlington Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit obtained arrest warrants for Anthony Hawkins, 25, on three counts of improper relationship between student and educator and two counts of indecency with a child/sexual contact, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Detectives have identified three victims, police said.

Hawkins was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked into the Arlington City Jail.

Police said the department will be limited in the information it can share because of the nature of the investigation and the age of the victims,

Detectives began their investigation on Aug. 23 after Arlington ISD school administrators became aware of the allegations and reported them to police.

Police asked anyone with additional information about this case to call Detective Cramer at (682) 382-1622 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.