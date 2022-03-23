Former employee opened fire on boss’s home after he was fired, Washington cops say

A man who had recently been fired from his job went to his former boss’s home and opened fire, Washington police said.

The Shelton man was arrested Tuesday, March 22, after shots were fired at a south Seattle home, the Seattle Police Department said.

The man had been sending his former boss “threatening text messages” after he was fired, police said.

“Officers arrived and learned a former employee of one of the home’s residents had opened fire outside the house, striking the home and a vehicle,” police said in a news release.

The man was arrested and charged with assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt during the shooting and did not identify the man.

