Former employee pleads guilty to stealing from Montgomery Public Schools

The former interim chief school financial officer for Montgomery Public Schools pleaded guilty to four felony counts related to stealing $291,367 from the school system, the Alabama attorney general announced Wednesday.

Brenda Palmer pleaded guilty to two felony ethics charges and two felony counts of lying to the attorney general’s Office about a matter under investigation, according to the announcement from Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Her trial was set to begin Monday, but instead she pleaded guilty to the counts against her. She will be sentenced as a habitual felony offender because of a previous first-degree theft of property conviction.

“Betraying the public’s trust is never acceptable and will not be tolerated in our state," Marshall said in the announcement. "In this case, Mrs. Palmer’s brazen corruption and utter disregard for the law was astonishing. My office will continue to identify and prosecute those exploiting the public sector for personal gain.”

She "facilitated a fraudulent billing scheme that deceived MPS out of $291,367 between November 2017 and April 2019," according to the announcement.

Walter James III, the former vice principal of Jefferson Davis High School, was her accomplice and pleaded guilty to his crimes in both state and federal court and is serving a 60-month prison sentence, the statement said.

James pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August 2020, the Montgomery Advertiser previously reported.

To steal the money, "James submitted fraudulent invoices from nearly a dozen non-existent companies that purported to provide various MPS entities with books, professional development, and other goods or services," according to the announcement.

Palmer used her authority to ensure that the invoices were paid. She forged at least two employees' names on checks and other written instruments and had employees work overtime to prepare legitimate checks so the fraudulent ones would not be noticed. She then allowed James to pick up the fraudulent checks personally. James then deposited the checks into his banking account and paid Palmer in cash.

A February audit showed James received payments of about $40,000 from the school, and then nearly $300,000 from the central office. The Montgomery Advertiser previously reported that the scheme ended in April 2019.

As part of the school system's yearly audit in 2019, the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts requested supporting documents for many of the fraudulent checks. Palmer instead shredded them.

When confronted, Palmer resigned, keeping her pension, which she earned until pleading guilty Tuesday. Palmer also repeatedly lied to the attorney general's office.

Her sentencing hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 3 before Montgomery County Circuit Judge James Anderson. She faces 10 to 99 years on the two ethics charges and two to 20 years on the lying charges, according to the announcement.

