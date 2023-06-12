Former employees sue Noah’s Ark animal sanctuary over ‘violations’ to Endangered Species Act

Tim Harrison, director of the animal advocacy group Outreach for Animals, told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that he stands by his decision to sue Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary.

“I’m praying for the animals right now,” Harrison said.

Harrison along with former Noah’s Ark veterinarian Dr. Karen Thomas claim in their lawsuit the sanctuary is in violation of the Endangered Species Act, involving several federally protected animals like lions and bears.

“It’s a false narrative,” said Noah’s Ark President Shelly Lackly.

Noah’s Ark President Shelly Lackly sat down exclusively with Channel 2 Action News last month aware the lawsuit was coming.

Lackly said the allegations cited are mainly from USDA reports from last year citing findings that were a result of non-performance by employees who were later terminated.

“Those people are no longer employed with Noah’s Ark, and they appear to have an axe to grind,” Lackly said.

Some allegations listed include tigers being fed meat infested with insects and animals living in soiled dens.

“It was their responsibility to keep those up until that point, so the inspection was six days after that, we’re catching up for what they had not done,” Lackly said.

Video of two injured pigs is now circulating online. Noah’s Ark said a bison injured the pigs last month when workers were not able to corral them.

Lackly said for months they have been removing dozens of livestock and hooved animals from fields because they were too close to large animals.

In a statement, Noah’s Ark said this isn’t the first lawsuit filed against them. Two suits were filed by former board members last year. Both cases were dismissed.

