Former employees urge judge to reject ex-trustee Coles' plea agreement

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe Superior 1 Judge Randy Williams took Fairfield Township ex-trustee Taletha Coles' Nov. 9 guilty plea under advisement, and a week later, two former township employees offered their advice on Coles' plea.

In short, they think Williams should reject Coles' plea agreement.

Near the conclusion of Coles' Nov. 9 hearing, Williams said he will decide whether to accept the plea agreement at the time of Coles' sentencing hearing on Jan. 22.

The Journal & Courier emailed and telephoned Coles for comment about her former employees' suggestions to reject the plea. She did not respond.

Kelli Stump and Teresa Meyers are both former township employees whom Coles fired because they were trying to hold Coles to account for her spending of township money. They also are named on the prosecutor's witness list to testify against Coles.

"I urge you to reject Coles’ plea agreement to ensure that she is held accountable for the full extent of her actions," Stump states in her letter. "The community deserves justice, and rejecting the plea agreement will send a clear message that such behavior by elected officials will not be tolerated.

"... Ms. Coles engaged in a pattern of theft, stealing local tax dollars intended for poor relief and spent it on herself. Coles literally stole money from the poor," Stump wrote. "Her actions cannot be minimized because she stole from over 70,000 victims for almost four years."

Stump described the stress caused by the whistleblowers who stepped from the shadows to reveal Coles' business practices while serving as trustee.

"Ms. Coles is the absolute definition of corrupt business influence. Her misuse of local dollars intended for poor relief to benefit herself is a betrayal of public trust," Stump wrote. "Her refusal to provide financials, her dismissal of public access counselor opinions, and the need for a police raid to recover equipment purchased with township funds underscore the serious nature of her offenses to the community."

Meyers, who was named Employee of the Year by the Indiana Township Association, described her 10 months working for Coles and urged Williams to reject the plea.

"When I sought information about her expenditures, she would become agitated, questioning why I needed to know," Meyers wrote. "On several occasions, she emphatically stated it was ‘nobody’s business’ how she spent township money.

"I firmly believe that public officials should uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability. As such, I am urging you to consider rejecting any plea deal Ms. Coles may present," Meyers wrote. "Her actions should be met with appropriate consequences, specifically in relation to the Corrupt Business Influence level 5 felony.

Meyers stated she has faith in the justice system to fairly resolve this case.

"Ms. Coles' resistance to transparency, instances of theft, and her failure to adhere to established financial protocols serve as compelling evidence that she purposefully participated in corrupt business practices, misappropriated funds from taxpayers, and neglected the needs of those most vulnerable," Meyers wrote.

The court docket indicates that the letters were shared with prosecutors and Coles' defense attorneys.

The Journal & Courier did not ask Williams for comment because it would be unethical for a judge to make public statements about a case over which he presides.

The week Coles pleaded guilty, a Facebook profile titled "Taletha Coles" began posting in the readers' comments on the Journal & Courier's Facebook page for a story about her that was published in May 2022. In those comments, she denied doing anything criminal, which contradicted her statements in court during her Nov. 9 change-of-plea hearing.

Those posts were removed after reported at jconline.com.

The Journal & Courier also asked Coles to comment about the Facebook posts. She has not responded.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Former employees urge judge to reject ex-trustee Coles' plea agreement