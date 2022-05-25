Former EMT charged with drugging, sexually assaulting children in Kensington

KENSINGTON — A former emergency medical technician is facing charges he sexually assaulted three children and possessed hundreds of child sexual abuse images.

Todd Burnim, 54, of Kensington, was indicted this month by a Rockingham County grand jury on two counts of felonious sexual assault, 10 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and 15 counts of possession of child sex abuse images.

The indictments allege Burnim sexually assaulted three children ages 8 to 12 from 2012 to 2019.

Burnim, who has been held without bail since his January arrest, is scheduled to be arraigned May 26.

Police allege Todd Burnim ‘drugged his victims’

Kensington police arrested Burnim on Jan. 18.

According to Kensington Police Chief Scott Cain, based on the evidence found during the investigation, it is believed Burnim “drugged his victims and engaged” in criminal sexual behavior with three different child victims, all under age 13.

Additionally, Cain said, the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force discovered more than 800 images of child sex abuse on Burnim's computer.

Cain said more charges are pending involving at least two more victims.

Cain said Burnim was arrested after a two-hour standoff. He said officers, as well as those from Exeter, Seabrook, the Hillsborough County Sheriff Department and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, went to Burnim’s home Jan. 18 with both a search warrant and a warrant for his arrest. At first, according to Cain, Burnim refused to follow police orders to open the door and come out of his home.

Following the standoff, Burnim came out and was taken into custody without further incident, according to Cain. It was at that time more evidence was collected and “an extensive investigation ensued,” he added.

Burnim remains behind bars

Burnim has been held without bail after three judges denied bail requests. His last appeal for bail filed by his attorney Brett Newkirk was denied by Judge David Ruoff of Rockingham Superior Court on April 11. Ruoff wrote he found “preventative detention was warranted,” because the charges are very serious and the “involvement of multiple victims,” possibly “hundreds.”

“The constellation of the charges, and the compelling nature of the evidence that seems to support them, demonstrates that the defendant poses a real and substantial risk of harm to teenage females,” Ruoff wrote. “While his conduct surrounding his arrest is ambiguous, it is alarming and raises several ‘red flags’ concerning his compliance with bail conditions, if released.”

In the bail denial, Ruoff noted, “…two prior judges have reached the same conclusion.”

Newkirk, Burnim’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request to comment in this story.

Investigation still ongoing

Cain said the investigation is still active by his department with the assistance of New Hampshire State Police. And recently the state Attorney General’s Office became involved, Cain said.

Cain asked anyone with information to contact Officer Brad Von Haden bvonhaden@kensingtonpd.com or Detective Bill Paskowski bpaskowski@kensingtonpd.com of the Kensington Police Department or to call the department at 603-772-2929.

If you need help

Seacoast Media Group provides the following information as a public service when reporting on cases of alleged sexual violence:

Haven is a violence prevention and support service for men, women and children affected by domestic and sexual violence. Haven’s 24-hour hotline is 1-603-994-SAFE (7233). This is a confidential crisis support line in the Seacoast and Rochester region staffed by trained advocates. Information: havennh.org

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Former EMT Todd Burnim charged with drugging, sexually assaulting kids