Former EMT in Hunterdon sentenced for recording squad members in bathrooms

FLEMINGTON – A former EMT has been sentenced to 90 days in the Warren County Jail after he pleaded guilty to three invasion of privacy counts for secretly recording men and women while they were using the bathrooms at two Hunterdon County rescue squad buildings.

Douglas Gimson, 32, of Hampton, told Superior Court Judge Angela Borkowski Friday that he wanted to apologize to the 13 victims.

"I can't imagine what they're going through," he said.

Gimson, who pleaded guilty in September, admitted to the judge that what he did over a period of time was a "mistake."

"I will not be making these mistakes anytime in the future," he said.

Gimson was also placed on probation for three years and 20 days in the Sheriff’s Labor Assistance Program, a community-based corrections program that provides a structured alternative to incarceration. He was also ordered to have no contact with victims and cannot work in the medical field.

The judge also ordered that he cannot reapply for an EMT license in the future and must undergo a psychosexual evaluation.

Gimson, who has no other criminal record, was charged in December 2020 after authorities discovered he observed and secretly recorded multiple people while they were using the bathrooms at the Lambertville-New Hope Rescue Squad and Flemington-Raritan Rescue Squad, without their knowledge or consent.

The charges encompass numerous incidents from about November 2016 until May 2017 in Lambertville and from November 2019 until March 2020 in Flemington, when Gimson was working as an EMT. The state has revoked Gimson's EMT license.

Gimson allegedly stood outside of the Flemington-Raritan squad headquarters and, using a GoPro camera, recorded an individual in the bathroom on various dates in 2019 and 2020.

In 2016 and 2017, Gimson allegedly hid a camera in the bathroom and shower area of the Lambertville headquarters and recorded multiple individuals.

Borowski, in reviewing the victim impact statements, said one woman stated she felt "humiliated and violated" especially when she had to identify herself in one of the videos.

Another victim, according to the judge, said she has suffered psychological trauma because of what Gimson did

"It's clear that your actions have caused tremendous consequences to others," the judge told Gimson.

Borowski said a psychological evaluation found that Gimson has not developed full insight into his behavior.

"You still have a long way to go," she said, adding that he must continue psychological counseling.

