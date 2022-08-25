Former Epstein mentor and New York Post owner Steven Hoffenberg found dead

(The Independent)

Steven Hoffenberg, a former mentor to Jeffrey Epstein and one-time owner of the New York Post, has been found dead, according to reports.

Mr Hoffenberg’s body was discovered by police as they performed a welfare check on him at his home in Derby, Connecticut, the Post reported.

The 77 year old spent 18 years in prison after being convicted of running a $500m Ponzi scheme.

A police spokesman told the Post they were called to the home to check on Mr Hoffenberg after a friend became concerned for him.

A cause of death has not yet been released, and it’s unclear when Mr Hoffenberg died.

The spokesman said he was being identified through dental records.

