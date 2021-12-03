Former Epstein staffer testifies Maxwell was the "lady of the house"
Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial is set to resume in New York City. Jeffrey Epstein's former house manager took the stand Thursday and told jurors that two of Epstein's accusers were repeat visitors to his mansion and that Maxwell was the "lady of the house." CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi joined "CBSN AM" from outside the courthouse in Manhattan ahead of day 5 of the trial.