Ankeny Human Rights Commission member arrested on sexual abuse charge

A current member of the Ankeny Human Rights Commission has been arrested on allegations of sexual abuse.

Ankeny police charged Clarence Isaiah McGee, 43, with third-degree sexual abuse following an April 24, 2022, incident in which McGee reportedly inappropriately touched a woman without her consent, according to court records.

A criminal complaint states that in the early morning hours, McGee engaged in consensual sex with Michelle Plautz in the victim's bed while the victim was asleep. McGee then engaged in "nonconsensual sex acts against the victim."

Plautz has been named a co-defendant in the case. Officer Cory Schneden of the Ankeny Police Department said Plautz will be charged with third-degree sexual abuse and burglary once police locate her.

Clarence McGee held prominent posts in schools, government

McGee previously served as the equity coordinator for Des Moines Public Schools. In an announcement of his position in 2014, the district wrote that McGee's role included overseeing the "equity grievance process," which included ensuring legal compliance, communicating information regarding the district's nondiscrimination policies and training staff and students "about their rights and responsibilities under the law," according to the release.

Phil Roeder, a spokesperson for Des Moines Public Schools, said McGee has not been employed by the district for at least six years.

Before his post at the district, McGee worked as a special education teacher, a football coach, and as a policy consultant for the Iowa Department of Education, where he oversaw equity audits and focused on closing achievement gaps in Iowa schools.

He also served as the interim director of the Iowa Department of Human Rights and served on the Waukee City Council. In 2021, McGee obtained his doctorate in education policy from Iowa State University.

McGee currently serves on the Ankeny Human Rights Commission. His term is set to expire at the end of 2025.

Fellow commission member Aubrey Alvarez said she was surprised and saddened to hear of his arrest.

"It's definitely shocking to me," Alvarez said. "I've worked with Isaiah on the commission since I started and have had a great working relationship with him and know he's been passionate about the work we're trying to do."

Alvarez said she does not know McGee personally and does not know how his arrest will affect the commission.

The city of Ankeny declined to comment or provide further details on McGee's arrest.

