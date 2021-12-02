Former Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Steve Pigeon faces six charges, including rape
Former Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Steve Pigeon faces six charges, including rape
Former Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Steve Pigeon faces six charges, including rape
Photo Illustration by The Daily BeastOXFORD, Michigan—Detailed descriptions of a wish to massacre classmates on his cellphone and in a journal. At least one social media post pointing to elation at access to a handgun bought by his dad. A mom who thanked Trump for “my right to bear arms.” And a meeting between his parents and school administrators about his conduct just hours before the attack.Authorities on Wednesday identified the teenage suspect in the mass shooting a day earlier at Michigan’
The jailed porn star appeared in court Wednesday with a bushy beard and his trademark long hair now almost completely white
Courtesy Mykayla BolieuThe family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday.“I received a call from the Mexican consulate letting me know my daughter has passed away and that she’s been found dead,” Jayme Bolieu, Sativa’s mother, told The Daily Beast in an interview. “H
The FBI conducted 687,788 background checks related to firearm purchases during the week leading up to and including Black Friday.
Beverly Hills police made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant, wife of the music executive known as the "Godfather of Black Music." Aariel Mayno
A boy with a gunshot wound to the face met responding police outside the home.
On Monday, detectives turned their search to a landfill where they were looking for human remains in Heidi Planck's disappearance.
The suspect in Tuesday's fatal shooting said he thought the victim was stealing propane or trying to pump gas into the SE Marion home.
Juan Alessi, who worked at Jeffrey Epstein's home in Palm Beach, testified in court about the increasingly intense requests Maxwell made to staff on the late financier's behalf
In response, Duggar's defense is arguing that investigators moved too slowly and let the real perpetrators slip away
A video shows students saying they are "not taking that risk right now" after someone claiming to be an officer tells them it's safe to go outside.
The 15-year-old faces charges of first-degree murder and terrorism. He will be charged as an adult, prosecutors said.
The two puppies found in a shoebox in New York Mills have died, police say. A man has since been charged with falsely reporting and animal cruelty.
Jane (not her real name) testified at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial that Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Trump at Mar-a-Lago when she was 14 years old.
A FedEx driver tossed packages into an Alabama ravine at least six times, the Blount County Sheriff's Office says. More than 400 packages were found.
Russell James Peterson called for "war" and his mom bragged about his antics on Facebook after they traveled to D.C. on Jan. 6.
Police say the man was found in the backyard of a home in Hollywood he was allegedly trying to burglarize and shot himself in the foot.
"His use of deadly force in this incident is a clear violation of department policy," said the police chief.
A man was arrested Monday in the death of a woman in Delray Beach, Florida, 38 years ago after a fingerprint was identified, officials said.
Two teachers at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Mich., reported concerns over Ethan Crumbley's behavior in the days before the 15-year-old went on a shooting spree, killing four of his classmates and leaving seven others injured, according to the county sheriff. School authorities also met with his parents the morning of the shooting. Concerns over Crumbley's behavior were first reported on Monday after "a teacher in the classroom where he...