Former Erwin High teacher charged with child sex crimes gets superior court date

Buncombe County Courthouse.

ASHEVILLE - A former Buncombe County Schools teacher charged with several child sex crimes is set to appear in Buncombe County Superior Court on March 6. Pavon was scheduled for a court date Feb. 9.

Albert Pavon, 35, faces a long list of felony child sex charges, according to an online court calendar:

Indecent liberties with a child.

Indecent liberties with a student.

Three counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor under 16.

Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Pavon, a former exceptional children’s teacher at Erwin High School, resigned June 30, 2022, according to the school system. Days before he resigned, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on his Snapchat account. On July 12, the Sheriff’s Office searched his phone, laptops and iPad.

Pavon admitted to having "inappropriate" pictures of a student when deputies came to search his Haywood County house, according to the records.

The search warrants also said that Pavon discussed sharing pictures of him having sex with his wife, sent a video of him masturbating and groped the student.

On June 29, Pavon posted a $50,000 bond and was released from the Buncombe County jail, the Citizen Times previously reported. In 2021 he was making $43,658, according to a Citizen Times salary database of Buncombe County Schools employees.

District Attorney Todd Williams did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to court records, Pavon is being represented by defense attorney Todd Lentz, who also did not immediately respond to a message left with his office.

Superior courts hear cases involving felony crimes, civil cases involving $25,000 or more and appeals from district courts.

