Former Escambia County Sheriff deputy trainee denied bond in New Year's homicide

A former Escambia County Sheriff's Office trainee deputy was denied bond on Monday after being charged with killing her husband in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Chloe Davidson, 32, was arrested and charged with homicide and a felony weapons charge Sunday after Santa Rosa County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a house in the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle in Pace at 1:40 a.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and began providing him medical aid until paramedics could arrive, according to Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jillian Durkin.

More from the ECSO:Pensacola man sought for stabbing girlfriend in chest, stabbing her son 15 times

Jail lawsuit filedFamily of Escambia Jail inmate who hanged himself sues county, two correctional officers

When paramedics arrived, the man was pronounced dead, Durkin said.

The man was later identified as Doug Davidson, 33, Chloe Davidson's husband.

Durkin said investigators determined the shooting occurred during a domestic disturbance, and Chloe Davidson was arrested.

Chloe Davidson remains in jail without bond. Durkin said she couldn't comment on what the investigation has determined about the motive for the shooting.

Chloe Davidson had been in training to become a deputy with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

She was sworn-in during a pinning ceremony on Aug. 5 and named in an ECSO Facebook post, however, after her arrest, the post was edited to remove her name and photo.

Okaloosa deputy shootingMan accused of killing Okaloosa deputy threatened situation would 'turn into another Waco'

An Escambia County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told the News Journal that Chloe Davidson had failed out of the training program and has not been an employee of the agency for at least 30 days.

Doug Davidson had three children, and Durkin said none of the children were at home when the shooting occurred.

Story continues

Doug Davidson was involved in coaching youth sports in Pace, and the Pace Athletic Recreation Association issued a statement about him Monday on its Facebook page.

"Doug put countless hours of work into the park over the years, helping make PARA a better place for our local youth athletes to enjoy their respective sports," the statement said. "As a coach, Doug has impacted the lives of countless youth baseball and football players and helped them to become better athletes, as well as better people."

The organization asked the community to pray for his family and three young sons.

"We have no doubt in our community’s ability to step up and support these boys through these hard times," the statement said.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pace woman Chloe Davidson denied bond in Doug Davidson murder charge