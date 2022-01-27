Former escapee pleads guilty to 7 charges, sentenced to 30 years

Jan. 27—An inmate who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase after escaping with other inmates from the Cullman County Detention Center last year has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, after pleading guilty to a variety of criminal charges.

Robert Alan Peak pleaded guilty on Monday to seven felonies and one misdemeanor, including his March 2021 escape, according to a release from the office of Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock. Peak was sentenced, pursuant to an agreement with the District Attorney's office, by presiding Circuit Judge Greg Nicholas.

Peak pleaded guilty to the following charges: escape (2nd degree), robbery (3rd degree), burglary (3rd degree), theft of property (1st degree — 2 counts), theft of property (2nd degree), receiving stolen property (2nd degree), and domestic violence — harassment (3rd degree). He also was ordered by the court to pay restitution to his victims. Peak is not eligible for good-time credit due to his sentence length, the DA's office said.

On March 18 of last year, Peak and three other inmates escaped from the detention center through an air vent beside the showers. Making their way through the building, they found a brick and metal wall, kicked their way through, and jumped from the second floor, according to the sheriff's office. In a stolen vehicle, Peak subsequently led law enforcement on a chase that ended on U.S. Highway 278 near Berlin.

"While on the run for several hours, Peak committed other crimes before he was eventually captured after a multi-county high speed pursuit," the DA's office said. "While out on bond for a drug charge, local law enforcement began building numerous cases in which Peak was the primary suspect. Using these subsequent arrests, the District Attorney's Office filed to revoke Peak's bond. Thereafter, District Judge Rusty Turner entered an order placing Peak in the Cullman County Detention Center without bond."

Peak had been facing a maximum of 115 months in prison for his property-related charges, but prosecutors were "able to deviate from the guidelines and proceed under the Habitual Felony Offender Act," owing to the nature of the other charges against him, according to Blaylock's office.

"I am proud of the efforts of the Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the Cullman Police Department for their investigations that contributed to Peak's guilty pleas and lengthy sentence," said Blaylock in the statement. "Peak is a three-time prior convicted felon who has been sentenced to state prison twice and federal prison once. Our office was able to resolve all of Peak's cases and bring closure to the victims by removing this menace from our community."