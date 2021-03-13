Former Española city councilor pleads guilty in firearm case

Mar. 13—After hearing a shot, police saw Chacon outside his residence holding several guns, including the Mossberg .270 rifle at issue in the case, according to court records.

The plea exposes him to a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison plus a $250,000 fine, according to court records, but his defense attorney has argued his acceptance of responsibility in the case entitles him to a lesser penalty.

Chacon, 39, was charged in relation to a March 20, 2020, incident during which police arrived at his home to execute a search warrant on an RV on his property. Chacon was accused of having stabbed a man he'd been allowing to stay there.

He obeyed officers' commands to drop the weapons but then holed up inside his home for several hours before he was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, receiving stolen property and negligent use of a firearm.

That case is still pending in state District Court.

The incident also had repercussions for Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan, who was criminally charged and had his law enforcement certification suspended for allegedly showing up to Chacon's house drunk and trying to take over the scene from local police and a New Mexico State Police SWAT team.

Lujan was charged with three counts of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer in that case, and was charged with harboring or aiding a felon, and bribery or intimidation in another case related to allegations that he later helped Chacon evade police and told one of his deputies not to tell anyone.

Lujan remains sheriff but has lost his authority to carry a gun, drive a police vehicle or make arrests.

Chacon admitted in his written plea agreement that he had "actual knowledge" at the time that the rifle was stolen.

He remains in custody awaiting a sentencing hearing that has yet to be scheduled. His attorney, Thomas Clark, did not return a call seeking comment Friday.