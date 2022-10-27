Former Española city councilor faces new charges

Oct. 27—Former Española City Councilor Phillip Chacon was charged with aggravated use of a deadly weapon after police said he ran over a man with his Toyota 4Runner following a physical altercation earlier this month.

Online court records show Chacon was arrested Friday. State prosecutors filed a lengthy petition for his pretrial detention Wednesday in First Judicial District Court.

Chacon — who pleaded guilty to a variety of charges in August, including two counts of aggravated battery and one of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon — also is accused of violating his probation in the Oct. 10 incident. According to the terms of his plea agreement, his prison sentence was suspended and he was instead placed on five years of supervised probation, with stipulations he comply with mental health treatment and limiting contact with victims.

Chacon has been involved in myriad incidents in recent years, including leading police on a high-speed chase in 2017. Former Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan was convicted of aiding a felon and intimidating a witness in an attempt to help Chacon following the pursuit, according to news reports.

Española police responded to two men fighting on Oct. 10 in the middle on Fairview Lane and North Railroad Avenue, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

When officers arrived, they found three men standing near three different vehicles. Chacon, 41, and the two other men told police the former councilor's car had broken down, according to the criminal complaint.

The document states Chacon showed one of the officers a video on his cellphone of "the incident that had occurred," but does not provide details from the video.

Chacon told officers he would "handle things on his own," according to the complaint.

Police received reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle about a half-hour later at North Riverside Drive and Lakes Road. According to the complaint, officers found a man in the street being treated by members of the city fire department.

The man's girlfriend told officers her boyfriend was hit by a silver Toyota 4Runner and had been beaten up prior to being struck by the vehicle.

Once he was transported to the hospital, the injured man told police he got into a fight after being accused of breaking into a car parked on Fairview Lane. He told officers he looked inside the vehicle but did not take anything, according to the criminal complaint.

Police located the 4Runner at Chacon's house two days later. His father, Fedelino Chacon, went to speak with officers at the Española Police Department and informed them the car was registered in his name. According to the complaint, he told police he was aware of the Oct. 10 altercation, and that his son had been the person primarily using the vehicle.

Police later located one of the men present with Chacon on Oct. 10 at the Adult Probation and Parole Office at 410 South Paseo De Oñate.

According to the complaint, the man told officers Chacon had called him and another man to help him because he was trying to buy a vehicle that was broken down on Fairview Lane. When the two men arrived, the saw the alleged victim peering into the broken-down car and called Chacon.

When Chacon arrived, he told one of the men to record him fighting the alleged victim. Afterward, once the alleged victim had left and police had responded, Chacon left in the 4Runner while his two friends departed in another vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, the man told police he saw the alleged victim walking on the side of the road near Ohkay Owingeh Tribal Lakes. Chacon then made a U-turn and hit the man with his vehicle, according to the complaint.

The witness told police that once the three men reconvened he asked Chacon why he ran over him. According to the complaint, Chacon said, "I'm cleaning up the streets here in Española and I don't care how I do it."

State prosecutors filed a lengthy petition for his pretrial detention Wednesday in First Judicial District Court.