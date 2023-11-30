Former Estherville officer gets probation for misuse of police records

A former northwest Iowa police officer has been sentenced to probation for illegally sharing confidential police information on multiple people.

Benjamin Scheevel, who had worked for both the Armstrong and Estherville police departments, was charged with 85 offenses in 2022, including numerous counts of misconduct in office, unauthorized access to police records, tax evasion, perjury and stalking, as well as theft and assault. Most of the charges stem from Scheevel's unauthorized use of police databases to look up information about people, including several women he was charged with stalking.

Court records show Scheevel in October pleaded guilty to seven counts: two felony charges for unauthorized dissemination of intelligence history data and five misdemeanor charges for unauthorized dissemination of criminal history data, all pertaining to his improper accessing and sharing of law enforcement records. Scheevel entered an Alford plea, meaning he maintains his innocence but acknowledges the state has enough evidence to convict him.

On Monday, Scheevel was sentenced to three years probation in lieu of a five-year prison sentence, which was suspended. He also was fined more than $6,000 on top of other fees and restitution.

Attorneys for Scheevel did not immediately return messages seeking comment. In court filings before Monday's sentencing, they argued that the information Scheevel pleaded to sharing was widely available from non-confidential sources and that Scheevel, who no longer works in law enforcement, was a low risk to reoffend.

The defense asked the judge to give Scheevel a suspended sentence on the misdemeanor charges, but a deferred judgment on the two felonies. The court instead imposed a suspended sentence on all charges.

Another Estherville officer, Tyler Van Roekel, was charged alongside Scheevel with a dozen unauthorized dissemination offenses. His case remains pending, but court records show he filed a proposed plea agreement on two misdemeanor charges in October.

Other Armstrong government cases still pending

Scheevel was one of six officials in Armstrong, population 875 in 2020, to face recent criminal charges. Then-mayor Greg Buum, Police Chief Craig Merrill, City Clerk Tracie Lang and former clerks Mary Kathryn Staton and Connie Thackery were charged in 2021 with crimes including theft, misconduct in office, assault with a dangerous weapon ("deploying a TASER against a civilian in exchange for cash," according to one complaint) and various other charges.

The Emmet County Sheriff's Office said at the time a criminal probe had been underway for multiple years in the small town. A state audit from 2016 found some $90,000 in city money for that year unaccounted for, and more allegedly went missing or was misspent over the course of the investigation.

Court records show charges remain pending against Buum, Merrill and Thackery. Staton and Lang have reached plea deals with prosecutors and will be sentenced after the other cases are resolved.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa officer gets probation for sharing confidential police files