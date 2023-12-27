Former EU Commission president Jacques Delors dies

Jacques Delors, one of the leading architects of Europe's political integration and a key figure in the creation of the euro currency, has died. He was 98.

Delors' daughter, Martine Aubry, said her father had died in his sleep in his Paris home on Wednesday evening.

Charles Michel , the president of the European Council, was among the first to pay tribute to Delors as one of the builders of modern Europe.

French president Emmanuel Macron also hailed a statesman of French destiny and an inexhaustible architect of our Europe.

Ursula von der Leyen, a successor to Delors as president of the European Commission, described him on social media as a visionary who made Europe stronger.

"His life's work is a united, dynamic and prosperous European Union. It has shaped entire generations of Europeans, including mine. Let us honor his legacy by constantly renewing our Europe."

A Socialist at heart, Delors had a high-profile political career in France, then headed the European Commission from 1985 to 1995, a decade that saw significant steps in the bloc's integration.

These included the creation of the common market, the Schengen accords for travel, the Erasmus programme for student exchanges and the creation of the single currency, the euro.

Born on 20 July 1925, Delors started out working at the Banque de France in 1945, like his father, studying economics while working.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Daughter of Jacques Delors could be next president, after Strauss-Kahn's downfall

Eurozone economy starts growing again with positive indications for 2023

European Union increases growth forecast as eurozone dodges recession