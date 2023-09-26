Former Evansville parks director sentenced to probation on forgery, counterfeiting charges

EVANSVILLE — Former Evansville Parks and Recreation Executive Director Brian Holtz was sentenced to 12 months probation Tuesday afternoon in Vanderburgh County Superior Court stemming from forgery and counterfeiting charges the city leveled against him in 2021.

Holtz pleaded guilty to amended charges back in July, two years after he resigned from his city role amid a criminal investigation. Those included two counts of forgery, one count of official misconduct and five counts of counterfeiting.

He was originally set to go to trial Aug. 14 on 12 felony counts. The amended charges removed three counts of counterfeiting and one count of fraud on a financial institution.

In court Tuesday, the argument was whether or not to keep the count of official misconduct as a felony or bump it down to a misdemeanor. Special judge Jeffrey Meade ultimately ruled the count would be filed as a misdemeanor, which was met with cheers and whistles from a courtroom packed with Holtz supporters.

Prior to the sentencing hearing, the court also approved the return of Holtz's property that was seized during the search warrant. That included an iPhone, black brief case and its contents, a MacBook Air laptop and both he and his wife's tax returns from 2015-2018.

