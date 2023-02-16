Former Evansville pre-k teacher charged with molesting a second student

EVANSVILLE — A former Evansville preschool teacher accused in August of molesting a student is behind bars again after prosecutors charged him with two additional child sexual abuse offenses.

Evansville police arrested 21-year-old Joshua Brandon Leduc on Wednesday evening on charges of child seduction, a Level 3 felony, and child molesting, a Level 3 felony. Leduc formerly taught pre-kindergarten classes at Bethel United Church of Christ.

Leduc was arrested and charged with two counts of child molestation in August after he was allegedly recorded by classroom surveillance cameras sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, police said. Leduc was out on bond in that case when he was arrested Wednesday, court records show.

Bethel United Church of Christ terminated Leduc's employment Aug. 2 after it was made aware of the allegation, a spokesperson said in a statement. The Evansville Police Department said Leduc began working at the preschool in November 2020.

According to EPD Detective Cameron Werne, a second student accused Leduc of molestation in February.

Writing in an affidavit of probable cause, Werne said the 6-year-old victim attended Bethel Buddies, the church's preschool, from August 2021 to July 2022. During a forensic interview conducted at Holly's House, a victims' advocacy center in Evansville, the child reportedly said Leduc touched her inappropriately as she built a puzzle in his classroom.

According to the affidavit, the victim identified Leduc in a randomized photo lineup as the man who molested her.

A representative for Bethel United Church of Christ forwarded questions about Leduc's latest arrest to the church's pastor Thursday.

EPD spokesperson Sgt. Anna Gray directed questions about the case to detectives and said the department may release additional information about Leduc's arrest Thursday afternoon.

The church informed the Vanderburgh County Department of Child Services in August that Leduc had been accused of molesting a student, according to a statement released at the time. The EPD took up the investigation and spoke to the victim's mother about the alleged abuse.

In a written affidavit, Werne said he reviewed surveillance footage recorded by a camera in Leduc's classroom that appeared to corroborate the first victim's account. The footage, according to Werne, showed Leduc molesting the victim behind a cabinet.

Surveillance footage captured in the school's hallway also appeared to show Leduc following the victim into a restroom, where he remained with the victim for more than three minutes, Werne wrote.

Leduc is currently being held at the Vanderburgh County jail on a $100,000 bond, according to court records. Vanderburgh County Superior Court Judge Robert Pigman set Leduc's bond during his initial court appearance Thursday morning.

