A former Evansville youth pastor pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A former Evansville youth pastor arrested in Tennessee for allegedly sexually abusing children pleaded guilty in federal court Monday.

Joshua Henley, 33, was a youth pastor at Washington Avenue Church of Christ in Evansville at the time of his arrest in June 2021. Henley previously served as a pastor at Holladay Community Church and as an unpaid volunteer girls basketball coach at Holladay Primary School in Tennessee.

Federal prosecutors originally charged Henley with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child sexual exploitation material, solicitation of a minor and interstate transportation of a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The case is being heard by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee.

Henley was first arrested in Benton County, Tennessee, on three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and one count of aggravated sexual battery. An FBI probable cause affidavit states victims ranged in age from 12 to 16 years old.

The affidavit outlines multiple sexual relationships between Henley and several young girls he knew through his work as a youth pastor and basketball coach. Some victims told police Henley forced them to have sex.

In June 2021, the Benton County Sheriff's Department received a report that Henley had sexually abused a young girl, according to court records. The girl told police Henley began to touch her on the top of her thighs when she was about 12 years old and said Henley would also perform a sexual act in front of her.

According to the affidavit, Henley also instructed the girl to send him sexually explicit photos and videos over the messaging services Snapchat and Facetime.

Another minor told police that Henley had performed a sex act during video calls and had recorded them having sexual intercourse, according to a criminal complaint filed against Henley in federal court.

Police said a third victim traveled with Henley to Indiana in June 2021 to "help out at Vacation Bible School at Henley's new church" for a week, but it does not specify the name of the church.

The victim told investigators "Henley caused her to perform" a sex act "on him at his home in Indiana," the affidavit says. She reportedly later told a family member Henley had sex with her on more than one occasion in Benton County and again while staying with Henley and his family in Indiana.

Henley was arrested while traveling back to Tennessee from Indiana on state sexual abuse charges in June 2021. Henley's bond was originally set at $500,000.

After obtaining a search warrant for Henley's cellphone, investigators allegedly uncovered Internet searches for "how many years for child molest," and "how long does a molestation case take," according to the criminal complaint.

In July 2021, Washington Avenue Church of Christ officials said Henley, who'd served as a youth pastor for three months, was no longer an employee and said the church was cooperating with law enforcement.

"We are heartbroken by this news and our prayers are with all involved," the church said in a statement to the Courier & Press.

Henley's sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. August 23. The mandatory minimum federal sentence for sexual exploitation of a minor is 15 years, with a maximum sentence of 30 years.

