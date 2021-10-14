Former Everything Ice controller sentenced for misappropriating funds

Oct. 14—EBENSBURG — A Johnstown man was sentenced in Cambria County court on Wednesday after he was accused of misappropriating more than $1 million in funds from his former employer.

Michael Sean Hammond, 35, entered a guilty plea of writing bad checks in relation to stealing $57,525 in May and entered a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking and access device fraud in August in relation to the misappropriation of $1 million in funds from Everything Ice.

He was sentenced to a maximum of nine years probation by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

According to police, Hammond was the controller for the ice rink construction company when he misappropriated $1,029,510 from 2014 to 2019.

The company's owner, John Burley, contacted police in July 2019 after an audit by Wessel & Co. found accounting irregularities. Burley also said he was contacted by 1st Summit Bank regarding "security alerts" triggered due to a significant amount of "cash" checks being processed from the company's bank accounts.

Police said that Hammond wrote checks made out to cash and cashed them for his personal use. He allegedly endorsed the checks using a company stamp and rented vehicles using company credit cards without permission.

According to the Cambria County District Attorney's Office, Hammond was ordered to pay $291,435.41 in restitution.