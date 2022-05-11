Former exec at local company departs Moderna job amid investigation

Moderna Inc. says the former Dentsply Sirona Inc. executive just appointed as its chief financial officer has “departed, effective immediately” after Charlotte-based Dentsply disclosed an investigation into possible financial irregularities.

ALSO READ: CEO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment steps down, Panthers say

Jorge Gomez, until recently the chief financial officer at Dentsply, left Moderna the day after he started there.

Moderna made a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that says, “Mr. Gomez’s departure follows the public disclosure on May 10, 2022, by Mr. Gomez’s former employer, Dentsply Sirona Inc., of an ongoing internal investigation into certain matters, including financial reporting.”

Read the full story here.

(WATCH BELOW: Moderna seeks authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for young children)



