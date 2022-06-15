Former executive at bus tour company pleads guilty to embezzling funds from school trips

The vice president of a now-defunct bus tour company that worked with school districts across Ohio has pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering after embezzling more than $600,000 for personal use.

Joseph A. Cipolletti, 47, of Hudson, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to an 18-count indictment that charged him with wire fraud, money laundering, bank fraud and false statement under oath in a bankruptcy proceeding. He will be sentenced Nov. 29.

While employed by Discovery Tours Inc., which is known for offering educational trips for students to destinations such as Washington, D.C., Cipoletti managed the organization’s finances, general ledger entries, accounts payable and accounts receivable. He also had signature authority on Discovery Tours’ business bank accounts, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's office for the Northern District of Ohio.

In May 2018, Discovery Tours, which was based in Mayfield Heights, abruptly ended operations and filed for bankruptcy. Student trips to Washington were canceled for dozens of schools across Ohio and more than 5,000 families lost the money they had paid toward trip costs.

Court documents show that from June 2014 to May 2018, Cipolletti devised a scheme to defraud parents and other student trip purchasers by diverting payments intended for these trips to his own personal use on items such as home renovations and vehicles.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Executive at defunct bus tour company pleads guilty to embezzlement