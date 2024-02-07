Former executive director of Central Texas Interfaith Doug Greco joins Austin mayor's race

The Austin mayor's race gained a third candidate this week.

Doug Greco, the former executive director of Central Texas Interfaith, announced Monday he is running and that he left his position as the executive director of the nonprofit last week.

“I’m running for Mayor because Austin needs a leader who will stand up for working people and against big money at City Hall and unchecked corporate power in politics overall,” Greco said in a news release announcing his candidacy. "As mayor I will address this by supporting unions, living wage jobs, public schools, and effective workforce development. This agenda includes ending homelessness, building affordable housing, investing in rental assistance, and ensuring any land-use code changes benefit working people and not private equity firms.”

Greco, who is gay, said in the news release he has advocated for LGBTQ+ rights and other marginalized communities in different capacities, including when he served as chief of staff for state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, and working as director of programs for Equality California, a large LGBTQ+ civil rights organization. He was also an Austin school district teacher, according to his campaign website.

He told the Statesman he would prioritize addressing income disparities and trying to rebuild the middle class in Austin as mayor. He said he is willing to take a stand against the state of Texas to protect civil rights and local decision making that happens in Austin.

"We need a mayor that is able to stand up and be a voice statewide and be willing to fight against efforts to rollback our civil rights," Greco said. "The mayor has got to be able to build broad consensus not just on the council but in the community, and that's what I've been able to do with Central Texas Interfaith."

Greco is the third candidate to officially announce a run for mayor. Former Austin City Council Member Kathie Tovo and longtime community organizer and GAVA executive director Carmen Llanes Pulido announced earlier this year.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson has not formally announced if he is running again, but has previously said he plans to do so. Jennifer Virden, who has previously run for mayor and the District 10 seat, when asked about a potential run for either seat in December 2023, said she is deciding and making an announcement later in 2024.

The election is Nov. 5.

