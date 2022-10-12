Former executive director of nonprofit arrested for fraud and grand theft in Baker County

Lea Michelle Rhoden was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11 on four felony charges involving fraud and theft of funds from a local nonprofit organization.

The arrest came as the result of an investigation by Baker County Sheriff’s Office detectives that focused on Rhoden’s inappropriate spending during her five years as executive director of the Baker Prevention Coalition, Inc.

BPCI is a nonprofit, community-based, anti-drug coalition that serves the citizens of Baker County. During their investigation, detectives uncovered evidence revealing Rhoden had inappropriately and unlawfully spent approximately $40,000 of the nonprofit organization’s funds for her own personal gain.

At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Rhoden with a $225,000 bond. The suspect turned herself in without incident.

Rhoden is charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of credit card and forgery.

