Former Exeter man indicted for negligent homicide in crash that killed East Kingston mom

BRENTWOOD — A former Exeter man has been charged with negligent homicide nearly a year after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a tree on Stumpfield Road in East Kingston, resulting in the death of his 36-year-old passenger.

Timothy Joseph Grundy, 31, of Port Charlotte, Florida, was indicted this week by a Rockingham Superior Court grand jury on four felony charges, all related to the Nov. 8, 2022, crash that killed Stephanie Gentgen, of East Kingston.

Grundy is charged with negligent homicide - driving under the influence, a Class A felony carrying a possible sentence of 7½ to 15 years in state prison if convicted. Grundy is also charged with Class B felonies of negligent homicide and two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Timothy Joseph Grundy, 31, of Port Charlotte, Florida, was indicted this week by a Rockingham Superior Court grand jury on four felony charges, all related to the Nov. 8, 2022, crash that killed Stephanie Gentgen, of East Kingston.

According to the Class A negligent homicide indictment, police allege Grundy was under the influence of intoxicating beverages and/or controlled drugs when he drove his 2009 Scion into a tree, resulting in the death of his passenger.

Previous story: Passenger killed, driver injured after vehicle crashes into tree

The second negligent homicide charge alleges Grundy was driving at a high rate of speed, which allegedly contributed to the crash, according to the indictment.

The aggravated DWI indictments charge that Grundy was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and/or chemical substances that impaired his ability to drive when he got behind the wheel.

Grundy is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges at Rockingham Superior Court on Friday, Oct. 20.

According to New Hampshire State Police, Grundy drove off the road and struck a tree on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at about 10 p.m.

Police and fire responded to the single-motor vehicle accident, which was near the intersection of North Road. State police said Grundy was traveling south on Stumpfield Road and went off the roadway on the northbound side.

The passenger, Stephanie Gentgen, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grundy, who lived in Exeter at the time, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Exeter Hospital, police said.

Stumpfield Road was closed for approximately four hours due to the crash, and charges were not immediately filed. The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit assisted in the investigation. State police were also assisted at the scene by the East Kingston Fire Department, East Kingston Police Department, Kensington Police Department and New England Truck Center.

Gentgen lived in East Kingson with her husband Wayne and six children, according to her obituary. She was described as a "free spirit and a talented artist" who loved animals and was "quick to help those in need."

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Former Exeter man charged with negligent homicide in fatal crash