Former Exeter police officer pleads guilty to charges related to online sex sting

Dec. 13—WILKES-BARRE — Former Exeter police officer Leonard Galli, caught in an online sting more than two years ago, pleaded guilty Monday to charges he arranged to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex.

Galli, 55, entered pleas before Luzerne County Judge Joseph Sklarosky Jr. to felony charges of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal attempt to have unlawful contact with a minor. The charges each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Sklarosky set Galli's sentencing for 1 p.m. on March 27 and allowed him to remain free on $200,000 bail.

The teenage boy Galli arranged to meet was the self-proclaimed Luzerne County Predator Catcher Musa Harris who was identified as a "witness" in the criminal complaint filed by the county District Attorney's Office in January 2021.

