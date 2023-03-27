Former Exeter police sergeant sentenced in online sex sting

Mar. 27—WILKES-BARRE — Immediately admitting himself to therapy after he was confronted by the self-proclaimed Luzerne County Predator Catcher in an online sex sting, former Exeter Borough police sergeant Leonard Galli was sentenced to up to two years in prison Monday.

Galli, 55, of Exeter, apologized during his sentencing hearing before Luzerne County Judge Joseph Sklarosky Jr. on charges of criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor. Galli pled guilty to the charges Dec. 12.

Sklarosky sentenced Galli to one year, less one day to two years, less two days plus five years probation. The sentence permits Galli to serve his sentence at the county correctional facility instead of a state prison.

Galli is also subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The sentence imposed by Sklarosky was agreed upon by Galli's attorney, Demetrius Fannick, and the district attorney's office.

Galli was caught by Musa Harris, the self-proclaimed Luzerne County Predator Catcher, at the Turkey Hill store on Main Street, Plains Township, on Aug. 15, 2020, after online communications on a dating application. Galli referred to himself as "Paul," and expressed an interest in having sexual contact with he believed was a 15-year-old boy, according to court records filed by county detectives.

After learning he was communicating with a minor, Galli requested they meet for the purpose of further establishing his intent to have sexual contact, court records say.

When Harris confronted "Paul" about his intent to meet a minor, "Paul" denied it, claimed he was meeting friends and was going to purchase an iced tea, and abruptly left the store's parking lot.

Harris posted the video of his confrontation along with chat logs on his social media sites.

In court Monday, Fannick said Galli immediately admitted himself to voluntary therapy after the confrontation with Harris. Fannick said Galli continues therapy and has been embarrassed and humiliated that continues today.

Sklarosky said he received 17 letters from friends and family supporting Galli.

Galli was a police officer for nearly 32 years and was fired twice from Exeter Borough, in 2014 and in 2017, for misusing his borough-issued computer for non-borough business while on duty. After his second termination, Galli was a candidate for Exeter Borough council in 2019, which he lost.

As part of his sentence, Galli is prohibited from coaching and training minors as he owned and operated a martial arts studio.