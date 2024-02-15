Former F1 champion Rosberg surprised with Hamilton's move to Ferrari

German Formula One driver Nico Rosberg (R) and British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Team and Austrian Mercedes Head of Motorsport Toto Wolff (C) are seen at the presentation of the new W07 car for the Formula One season at the Circuit de Barcelona - Catalunya in Barcelona. Jens Büttner/dpa

The 2016 Formula One champion Nico Rosberg didn't expect to see his former Mercedes team-mate joining Ferrari in 2025.

"It surprised me. But if you look at the big picture: There are two legendary teams that everyone wants to drive for - Ferrari and Mercedes. I can understand that he is fulfilling a personal dream with this," Rosberg told the Süddeutschen Zeitung newspaper.

Rosberg had a fierce duel with Hamilton, on and off the track, and particularly in his successful 2016 season. Exhausted by the constant

trial of strength, he unexpectedly announced his retirement after winning his first and only title, at the peak of his career.

Hamilton, meanwhile, has won six titles with Mercedes since joining the team in 2013, but has announced that the 2024 season will be his last with the German outfit. Starting next year, he will race for Ferrari on a multi-year deal.

Mercedes are yet to announce Hamilton's replacement and Rosberg ruled out a comeback.

"This is over, I'm not planning a comeback," he said.

In his first three years at Mercedes, Rosberg drove alongside seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, who made a comeback in 2010 at the age of 41.

"I think if we had the chance to ask him, he wouldn't regret the comeback. Driving again, the duels, that pushed him enormously, he noticeably fell into the fountain of youth back then," Rosberg said.

Hamilton was signed as a replacement for Schumacher after his final retirement at the end of 2012.

Schumacher suffered serious head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013 and very little is known about his health. He hasn't been seen in public since the accident in the French Alps.