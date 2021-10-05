Former Facebook employee turned whistleblower to testify on Capitol Hill

ABC News
As voters across Texas submitted voter registration applications on Monday, Oct. 4, ahead of the Nov. 2 statewide election, 82-year-old Elmira Hicks was left out. The Oakwood, Texas, native hasn't been able to renew her voting license for more than a year because she has been unable to present the required birth certificate needed to verify her identity. In the Lone Star State, election laws require voters to present a driver's license, passport, military identification card, citizenship certificate, state election identification certificate or a personal identification card to cast a ballot or register to vote.