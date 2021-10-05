Former Facebook employee turned whistleblower to testify on Capitol Hill

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee turned whistleblower who told "60 Minutes" the company prioritized "profit over safety," will testify Tuesday before a Senate committee on Capitol Hill. Kris Van Cleave reports.

