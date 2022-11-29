A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper

346
Aaron Mok
·3 min read
David Marcus, vice president of Messaging Products at Facebook, speaks on stage during the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 18, 2017.
David Marcus.REUTERS/Stephen Lam

  • An ex-Facebook exec said an employee griped to a CEO at an all-hands about the toilet-paper quality.

  • He tweeted that the day Elon Musk told Twitter employees to quit if they wouldn't work long hours.

  • The tweet reflects a growing belief among tech execs that employees have become too lazy.

Some tech employees may be seeing fewer office perks soon.

David Marcus, a former Facebook and PayPal executive, alluded to that in a tweet on November 16. He said an employee once complained about the quality of a company's toilet paper during an all-hands meeting there.

"I guess the times of complaining to the CEO of a large tech company at an all hands in front of thousands of people about the quality of toilet paper have come to an end," the tweet said.

The tweet was posted the day Elon Musk sent the entire Twitter staff a midnight email saying they would be fired unless they committed to working "extremely hardcore" under "long hours at high intensity" to build "Twitter 2.0."

Marcus' tweet — and Musk's email — reflects a growing belief among some tech executives that employees have become too lazy and entitled in regard to workplace privileges. It comes at a time when tech giants like Google and Meta have been holding tense all-hands meetings where employees ask questions about how cost-cutting measures will affect their perks.

During an all-hands meeting at Google in September, one employee asked CEO Sundar Pichai why he's slashing travel and merchandise budgets despite the company's record profits after COVID-19 lockdowns, CNBC reported.

In the same vein, an employee at Meta's companywide meeting on June 30 asked CEO Mark Zuckerberg whether "Meta days," the extra vacation days created in response COVID-19, would continue next year, the New York Post reported.

In both of these meetings, Pichai and Zuckerberg responded by citing the tough economic environment their companies were facing and a need for improved productivity among all employees, CNBC and the New York Post reported.

Marcus has made similar public remarks. A day after more than 1,000 Twitter employees resigned, Marcus tweeted in a short thread saying the tech industry was going through a difficult time, adding that he believed new companies would "focus on productivity and doing more with less," rather than increase employee head count.

Former PayPal president berated his employees in 2014 for not bringing enough passion into their jobs

This isn't the first time Marcus, now a crypto-startup entrepreneur, has made comments about his employees' work ethic.

When Marcus was the president of PayPal in 2014, he sent an email to his San Jose, California, staff criticizing them for generating a lower number of client leads than other PayPal offices with fewer employees, according to an internal email reviewed by VentureBeat.

In that email, Marcus also berated the PayPal's San Jose employees for not using the company's products, calling their behavior "unacceptable" and pressuring them to leave if they were not committed to PayPal's mission.

"In closing, if you are one of the folks who refused to install the PayPal app or if you can't remember your PayPal password, do yourself a favor, go find something that will connect with your heart and mind elsewhere," Marcus wrote in the email.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Connecticut woman sentenced to year in jail for voyeurism

    A wealthy Connecticut woman whose criminal case file was sealed from public view was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail for secretly recording three people, including a minor, in a manner involving sexual desire. Hadley Palmer, 54, of Greenwich, was led out of the state courtroom in Stamford in handcuffs by judicial marshals. Judge John Blawie, who sealed Palmer's case file earlier this year over objections by the The Associated Press, ordered that the file remain sealed Tuesday, keeping the specifics of the charges included in an arrest warrant shielded from public view.

  • World Cup 2022: Qatar ends World Cup campaign with worst host country performance ever

    Qatar joins South Africa as the only host countries to not make it out of the group stages, though South Africa had a shot to advance ahead of its final match.

  • Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state

    Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday. The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US.

  • World Health Organization cites 'alarming' dental statistics

    More than 1 in 4 U.S. adults - 26 percent - have untreated dental cavities, according to oral health data gathered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, nearly half (46 percent) of adults 30 and older have signs of gum disease, and 13 percent of youths ages 5 to 19 have untreated tooth decay. Worldwide, untreated cavities (also called caries) are the most common oral health issue, affecting more than 2 billion people, and severe gum disease affects about 1 billion peopl

  • Elon Musk Sleeps Next To A Deus Ex: Human Revolution Gun For No Reason

    By his own admission, Elon Musk jumps into sleep’s deep, dark nothingness next to a pistol in a box with Washington Crossing the Delaware on it, four drained, gold, caffeine-free Diet Coke cans, and a replica of a Deus Ex: Human Revolution gun held together by screws.

  • A Biden administration official is on leave after they were charged with stealing a Vera Bradley suitcase worth over $2,000 from a Minnesota airport

    Sam Brinton, who faces a felony charge, initially told cops they didn't take the bag, but later backtracked and said they "got nervous," police said.

  • Michelle Obama Said There Is "Discomfort" In Marriage And Threw The Internet Into A Frenzy

    Over the weekend, forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama wrote an intimate Instagram post in which she opened up about her marriage alongside Barack. She is currently promoting her second book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” with several appearances to promote it scheduled for next month.

  • These are the 10 longest-lasting vehicles on the road today

    If you're hoping to hang onto your current ride for as long as possible, you should take a look at the longest-lasting vehicles to see where you stand.

  • Dr. Oz Wants His TV Show Back, But He Beclowned Himself Too Hard in Politics

    Dr. Mehmet Oz left his syndicated TV show to pursue a deeply embarrassing run for Senate in Pennsylvania—where he does not live—and spent nearly $27 million of his own money, before losing the state by a bigger margin than Donald Trump did in 2020. The whole thing was a spectacular self-own. Now this man is reportedly desperate to get back on TV, and the industry is not particularly interested in his comeback.

  • Wait, What? Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Says The Housing Market Is Going To Do This

    Jeremy Siegel, a professor at Wharton, predicts that the housing market will see negative growth as a result of future Federal Reserve interest rate increases that will raise mortgage rates even further. Due to the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage more than doubling this year, the housing industry has seen a slowdown in sales. The average 30-year mortgage rate this week was 6.81%, according to data from Freddie Mac, which was near its highest level since 2002. Read also: 10 Most Afforda

  • Russia's Medvedev warns NATO over supplying Ukraine with Patriot systems

    Medvedev, who once cast himself as a liberal moderniser as president from 2008 to 2012, has increasingly emerged as one of the most hawkish proponents of Russia's war in Ukraine, posting scathing denunciations of the West on his social media channels. "If, as (NATO Secretary-General Jens) Stoltenberg hinted, NATO were to supply the Ukrainian fanatics with Patriot systems along with NATO personnel, they would immediately become a legitimate target of our armed forces," Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

  • Oprah's favorite NYDJ jeans are up to 70% off for Cyber Week

    When Oprah talks, we listen, especially about her go-to denim. There's a fit and style for every shape on sale.

  • Mother of Club Q Suspect Charged With Disorderly Conduct

    Police detained Laura Voepel, 45, just hours after the Club Q attack.

  • Cardi B Could Face Legal Action Over Marge Simpson Halloween Costume

    Halloween is all fun and games until you forget to credit the artist whose work inspired your costume. As if she’s not involved in enough legal battles, rapper Cardi B finds herself in a controversial showdown with the legal team representing artist aleXsandro Palombo.

  • Samuel L. Jackson Responds to Quentin Tarantino’s Claim That Marvel Actors Aren’t Movie Stars

    “Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that. And he’s a movie star," Jackson said

  • 'Um, I need help': Boy makes 911 call from inside father's car

    As his father drove from California toward Nevada, repeating prayers while wearing a football helmet, a 12-year-old boy made an emergency call from the passenger seat, telling dispatchers he was concerned about his safety.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Chloë Grace Moretz Got Real About Being “Shot Down” And Infantilized By Older Men Who Were “Unhappy With A Young Woman” In Her Position

    “It was a really wild power struggle and power dynamic as a young girl who had worked for already 10, 11, 12 years — throughout my teenage years and was the lead of movies — but was still a kid in every sense of the word.”View Entire Post ›

  • McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for omnibus

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday that there is “widespread agreement” among leaders in Washington about the need to pass an omnibus spending package next month, despite calls from conservatives to punt such decisions into next year. But the GOP leader cautioned there are “significant hurdles” to reaching a deal, which means talks…

  • Cochise County supervisors prove that Katie Hobbs really stinks at cheating

    Cochise County supervisors are holding out on certifying voters' election results, which would help Democrats, and Katie Hobbs is fighting them.